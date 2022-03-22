10 5th District Projects Receive Funding

Funding for 10 5th District community projects was included in the 2022 Fiscal Year Omnibus, which President Joe Biden signed into law March 15, Rep. Steny H. Hoyer‘s office announced.

House members had been asked to submit up to 10 projects for their districts. As part of that process, Congressman Hoyer solicited requests on his website and submitted 10 projects to the Appropriations Committee. Each member is limited to no more than 10 community project funding requests.

“I was proud to bring a funding package to the House floor that reflects the highest priorities of our state and allows the government to govern responsibly,” Congressman Hoyer (D-MD) said. “This legislation is extremely important for our hardworking families across the Fifth District, and I was proud to cast my vote to expand child care and early learning programs, invest in our schools and small businesses, create more opportunities for job growth and economic possibility across our state, and much more. Thanks to the work of House Democrats on this funding bill, Marylanders will benefit from more affordable health care and our country will have the tools it needs to take an offensive stance against the existential threat of the climate crisis.”

Mr. Hoyer said he was particularly proud that this year’s Omnibus legislation included funding for key 5th District priorities that will create jobs and meet the needs of families right here at home.

“With this package, we can strengthen Metro, improve mental health services and telehealth options, expand educational programs for our schools, clean up our waterways, and give our communities stronger economic pathways to get ahead,” he said.

The 5th District projects:

$900,000 to St. Mary’s College of Maryland to purchase a research vessel and associated equipment to be used by its new marine sciences program.

to purchase a research vessel and associated equipment to be used by its new marine sciences program. $2 million for St. Mary’s County to dredge St. Patrick’s Creek to the authorized level.

to dredge St. Patrick’s Creek to the authorized level. $750,000 for Historic Sotterley to address critical restoration and deferred maintenance.

to address critical restoration and deferred maintenance. $500,000 for the College of Southern Maryland to upgrade equipment in the health education program.

to upgrade equipment in the health education program. $160,000 for LifeStyles of Maryland to provide wrap-around services for residents at the Southern Crossing transitional housing project in Charles County.

to provide wrap-around services for residents at the Southern Crossing transitional housing project in Charles County. $4 million for Prince George’s County Department of Health to construct a pediatric telehealth network in 100 Prince George’s County public schools and provide mental health services to students.

to construct a pediatric telehealth network in 100 Prince George’s County public schools and provide mental health services to students. $2 million for the city of Bowie to fund water infrastructure projects.

to fund water infrastructure projects. $1.35 million for the Prince George’s County Fire and EMS Department to fund water tanks.

to fund water tanks. $925,000 for Medstar Southern Maryland Hospital , a nonprofit, to upgrade its behavioral health unit that provides mental health services.

, a nonprofit, to upgrade its behavioral health unit that provides mental health services. $750,000 for Bowie State University for its Institute for Restorative Justice that will focus on training staff, faculty, and community members on restorative justice and practices.

