Where in the World? Continues to Charm and Confound

Now in its sixth week, the Where in the World Is That? photo contest is seeing a steady expansion in the cadre of dedicated followers who try to answer the sometimes vexing question of what they are seeing and where it might be as they ponder photographs posted by JefClarkArt every other Friday in the LexLeader.

Photos have ranged from an abandoned gas station in Lexington Park to the Solomons Island-docked Kalmar Nyckel, the official Tall Ship of the State of Delaware.

The Kalmar Nyckel photo was properly identified by Joe Feuer of Washington and the last entry, a covered bridge found on the Flat Iron Farm in Great Mills posted on May 24, was first pegged by Margaret F., a LexLeader reader based in North Carolina.

Joe has already received a prize from the JefClarkArt archives and Margaret’s is in the mail. Congrats to both. (Yes, it is true that several readers correctly IDed the covered bridge, but Margaret F nailed it first.)

JefClarkArt is the photography business opened by St. George Island resident Jeffrey Clark in 2012 as a way to share the images he captures of intriguing scenes found across a great arc spanning Southern Maryland to Nova Scotia to the game parks of South Africa. All can be viewed and purchased via his website, www.JefClarkArt.wordpress.com. JefClarkArt has had exhibits at the St. Clements Island Museum and the Café des Artiste as well as at the Creekside Gallery, both in Leonardtown, and the Island Bar and Grill on St. George. His photos proved very popular at the Island Cottage Sale series organized by various artists on St. George Island.

Recently he was commissioned by a LexLeader reader to do a series of photographs used in an online site promoting the rental of vacation homes in Southern Maryland; within ten days of the site going live, seven weeks of rentals had been booked!

JefClarkArt photos are posted in the LexLeader every other Friday, as in June 7, June 21, July 5 and so on, so mark your calendars and test your powers of observation. And remember serious prizes are at stake!