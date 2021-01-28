Women’s History Month Symposium Set

Posted by Lexi Leader on Thursday, January 28, 2021 · Leave a Comment

The St. Mary’s County Commission for Women will hold its first Women’s History Month Virtual Symposium in place of the traditional Women’s History Month banquet to celebrate Women’s History Month and the many accomplished women and girls in the community on Thursday, March 18, 2021.

The commission is accepting nominations for the Woman of the Year Award and Woman of Tomorrow Award. Click on the hyperlinks to download the nomination form.

Forms can be submitted several ways:

Email to CFW Chair Norma Pipkin at commissionforwomen@stmarysmd.com.

Sent via fax to the attention of Debra Kane at 301-475-4200, ext. 1680.

Mail to St. Mary’s County Commission for Women, c/o Debra Kane, Department of Aging & Human Services, P.O. Box 653 Leonardtown, MD 20653.

Submission deadline for nominations is January 31, 2021. Call 301-475-4200, ext. 1680, with any questions.

This year’s theme is a continuation of last year’s theme — Valiant Women of the Vote. Donations to this year’s virtual event will support the Jane Hale-Sypher scholarship through the College of Southern Maryland. This scholarship was established to help returning non-traditional students further their educational goals.

The CFW was created to address matters of specific concern to women in the areas of employment, education, health, public office, family and legal rights. This group stays busy in our community reaching out to women in many walks of life. In addition, each year the CFW takes the time to recognize some of the female volunteers who represent the backbone of our community. The members are appointed by the St. Mary’s County commissioners and report to them the areas of concern to women in our community.

St. Mary’s County is blessed with an abundance of women who, through their volunteer contributions, have fought long and hard to stand up for other women and girls in our community in more ways than we will ever know. We invite you to help us celebrate their accomplishments! Each year three awards are given: Lifetime Achievement (chosen by the members of the Commission for Women), Woman of the Year, and Tomorrow’s Women (both chosen by independent judges).

The 2021 Ruth Bader Ginsburg Lifetime Achievement recipient is Grace Fuller.