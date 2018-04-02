Will Military Front Cost for Border Wall?

Posted by Java Joe on Monday, April 2, 2018 · Leave a Comment

Morning Coffee is a robust blend of links to news around the internet concerning the Naval Air Station Patuxent River economic community. The opinions expressed here do not reflect opinions of the Leader’s owners or staff.

President Donald Trump and DefSec Jim Mattis have discussed the possibility that the US military front the costs for a border wall between the US and Mexico, reports Army Times.

Navy Under Secretary Thomas Modly is shutting down a top IT position that provided cybersecurity and privacy policy guidance for the Marines and Navy as part of a larger modernization and reorganization effort, reports Defense Systems. The Navy CIO and all supporting functions will be disestablished.

Russia tested its new intercontinental ballistic missile for the second time late last week, CNBC reports. Russian President Vladimir Putin says the ICBM “can reach any point in the world.”

South Korea took delivery of its first F-35, reports The Virginian-Pilot. That country has ordered 40 of the stealthy fighter jets, which are expected to be delivered over the next three to four years. Lockheed Martin sold the planes for about $7 billion.

The USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier has rejoined the 7th Fleet in the Pacific, reports Stars and Stripes, after four months in the Arabian Gulf. The carrier and its support ships are there on a temporary basis to conduct maritime security operations.

President Trump has picked James Anderson of Marine Corps University as the new assistant secretary of defense for strategy, plans and capabilities, reports Defense News.

President Trump fired VA Secretary David Shulkin, ending weeks of speculation about the administrator’s future, reports Military Times. Shulkin’s position had been in jeopardy since the release of an inspector general recent report that criticized him for unethical actions during a 10-day official department trip last summer. Mr. Shulkin made the rounds on the Sunday news shows following his exit and took the chance to speak out against privatizing the VA, reports The Hill.

Lockheed Martin has reportedly been working on a revolutionary new type of reactor that can power anything from cities to aircraft carriers, reports pittsburgh.cbslocal.com. The company recently received a patent for the compact fusion reactor after filing plans for the device in 2014.

The US military has been flying UH-60 Black Hawk missions in Afghanistan for years, reports Military Times, but the helicopters will soon take to the battlefields manned by pilots and crews from the Afghan military. The US believes that with help from Afghan security forces progress is being made to eliminate ISIS from that country. But Russian says ISIS is gaining “serious” ground there, reports Military Times.

A Vermont sculptor who designed the statutes of soldiers for the Korean War Veterans Memorial in Washington has died, reports Army Times. Frank Gaylord was 93.

Contracts:

Dyncorp International LLC., Fort Worth, Texas is being awarded $110,794,370 for modification P00018 to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost reimbursable contract (N00421-17-C-0033) to provide organizational level aircraft maintenance and logistic support on all rotary, fixed, lighter-than-air, and unmanned aircraft and support equipment in support of the Naval Test Wing Atlantic (NTWL). This option exercise also provides for project testing, supportability and safety studies on various NTWL aircraft and weapons systems, off-site aircraft safety and spill containment patrols and aircraft recovery services. Work will be performed in Patuxent River, Maryland, and is expected to be completed in March 2019. Working capital (Navy) funds in the amount of $39,604,941 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Engility Corp., Andover, Massachusetts, is being awarded an $84,874,349 cost-plus-fixed fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to provide systems engineering support to include multi-discipline, integrated technical baseline evaluation, engineering assessments of progress towards demonstrating and confirming completion of required developmental tasks and confidence that the technical baseline is mature enough for the next stage of development. In addition, this contract provides for a systems engineering assessment of cost, schedule, emerging technology and maturity of design for all Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) acquisition programs in support of the NAVAIR Systems Engineering Department (AIR 4.1). Work will be performed in Patuxent River, Maryland (99 percent); Lakehurst, New Jersey (0.5 percent) and Cherry Point, North Carolina (0.5 percent), and is expected to be completed in April 2023. No funds will be obligated at time of award. Funds will be obligated on individual task orders as they are issued. This contract was competitively procured via an electronic request for proposals; four offers were received. The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity (N00421-18-D-0017).

American Systems Corp., Chantilly, Virginia (W91C9G-18-D-0001); Cubic Global Defense Inc., San Diego, California (W91C9G-18-D-0002); Booz Allen Hamilton, McLean, Virginia (W91C9G-18-D-003); DCS Corp., Alexandria, Virginia (W91C9G-18-D-004); Wyle Laboratories Inc., Huntsville, Alabama (W91C9G-18-D-0005); and Scientific Research Corp., Atlanta, Georgia (W91C9G-18-D-0006), will share in a $900,000,000 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for the Joint Test and Evaluation Program. Bids were solicited via the Internet with 12 received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of March 27, 2028. US Army Corps of Engineers Engineering Research and Development Center, Vicksburg, Mississippi, is the contracting activity.

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Herndon, Virginia, was awarded a $34,379,834 modification (P00024) to contract W31P4Q-15-C-0065 for maintenance and training on the Counter-Rocket Artillery Mortar, Counter-Unmanned Aerial System, command and control system. Work will be performed in Herndon, Virginia, with an estimated completion date of March 31, 2019. Fiscal 2018 operations and maintenance Army funds in the amount of $34,379,834 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity.

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Herndon, Virginia, was awarded a $27,000,000 modification (P00023) to contract W31P4Q-15-C-0065 to extend the current Counter-Rocket Artillery Mortar command and control system tactical defense measures contract by 21 months and include Counter-Unmanned Aerial System capability and emerging technologies in sensors and electronic warfare. Work will be performed in Herndon, Virginia, with an estimated completion date of Nov. 29, 2019. Fiscal 2018 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $2,000,000 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity.

Carahsoft Technology Corp., Reston, Virginia, was awarded a $7,500,000 modification (BA01 20) to contract N00104-08-A-ZF43 to purchase additional system application and products software against the Army enterprise license agreement. Work will be performed in Fort Belvoir, Virginia, with an estimated completion date of May 31, 2020. Fiscal 2016 other procurement, Army funds in the amount of $7,500,000 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois, is the contracting activity.

URS Federal Services Inc., Germantown, Maryland, has been awarded a $9,055,821 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity modification (P00006) to previously awarded contract FA8131-16-D-0001 for contractor logistics support of the Air National Guard’s C-26 fleet. This modification exercises an option for an additional nine months to provide sustainment and engineering support for the current fleet of 11 aircraft. Work will be performed in Fresno, California; Clarksburg, West Virginia; Albuquerque, New Mexico; Meridian, Mississippi; Houston, Texas; Des Moines, Iowa; Spokane, Washington; Tucson, Arizona; Madison, Wisconsin; and Montgomery, Alabama, and is expected to be complete by Dec. 31, 2018. Fiscal 2018 Air National Guard operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $5,429,474.98 are being obligated at the time of award. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, is the contracting activity. (Awarded March 28, 2018)

Unisys Corp., Reston, Virginia, is being awarded an estimated value $19,991,108 completion-type contract (N00039-18-C-0005) to develop, maintain and sustain the Nuclear Command, Control and Communications Navy Modernized Hybrid Solution messaging software and associated computer software / computer software documentation. The message handling software is used to receive, validate, store and forward messages from military commanders to tactical military forces. The software is employed at Navy computer and telecommunications area master stations; Navy Computer and Telecommunications Stations; Submarine Broadcast Control Authorities (BCAs); and Take Charge and Move Out BCAs. Work will be performed in Reston, Virginia, and is expected to be completed by April 2023. Fiscal 2017 and 2018 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy); and fiscal 2018 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $4,234,790 will be obligated at the time of award. Contract funds in the amount of $940,000 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This sole source contract was not competitively procured in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1). The Space and Naval Warfare Systems Command, San Diego, California, is the contracting activity.

George J. Kostas Research Institute for Homeland Security, Burlington, Massachusetts, is being awarded a $12,283,000 other transaction agreement under U.S. Code §2371b agreement for advancing warfighter technologies in the area of expeditionary cyber. Work will be performed in Boston, Massachusetts (30 percent); Hattiesburg, Mississippi (27 percent); Burlington, Massachusetts (15 percent); Houston, Texas (8 percent); Johnstown, Pennsylvania (7.3 percent); Rogers, Connecticut (2.3 percent); Linthicum Heights, Maryland (2.3 percent); Denton, Texas (2.3 percent); Needham, Massachusetts (2.4 percent); Belcamp, Maryland (1.4 percent); Notre Dame, Indiana (1 percent); and Blacksburg, Virginia (1 percent). Work is expected to be completed Oct. 28, 2019. Fiscal 2017 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $12,283,000 are being obligated at the time of award. This agreement was competitively procured under N00014-18-S-B0001 entitled long range broad agency announcement (BAA) for Navy and Marine Corps science and technology. Proposals will be received throughout the year under the long range BAA, therefore, the number of proposals received in response to the solicitation is unknown. The contractor is an “other than” small business, non-profit entity. The Office of Naval Research, Arlington, Virginia, is the contracting activity. (N00014-18-9-0001)

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Charlottesville, Virginia, is being awarded an $11,811,923 cost-plus incentive fee modification to previously awarded contract N00024-16-C-5226 to exercise options for the fabrication of Pre-Production Units (PPU) for Navy’s Inertial Navigation Systems Replacement Inertial Sensor Module (INS-R ISM). The INS-R ISM is intended to serve as the US naval fleet’s primary position source in the absence of a Global Positioning System. The INS-R will provide mission critical ship positioning, velocity, and altitude data to shipboard sensors, combat systems, guns, and missile systems. The INS-R ISM PPU fabrication progresses the INS-R ISM design maturity towards environmental qualification testing, Navy training, Navy system integration tests, Navy developmental tests, operational tests, and At Sea Alignment Test. Work will be performed in Charlottesville, Virginia (48 percent); Woodland Hills, California (34 percent); and Salt Lake City, Utah (18 percent), and is expected to be completed by August 2019. Fiscal 2018 research, development, test, and evaluation (Navy) funding in the amount of $4,477,798 will be obligated at the time of award. Contract funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity (N00024-16-C-5226).

Advantaged Solutions Inc., Washington, District of Columbia, has been awarded an $11,501,453 firm-fixed-price, with a cost reimbursement line for travel, blanket purchase agreement (BPA) call order (SP3300-18-F-0378) against an existing BPA (N00104-08-A-ZF42) for SAP support services and cloud hosting. This was a limited source acquisition in accordance with Federal Acquisition Regulation 8.405-6(b). This is a one-year BPA call order. Locations of performance are Washington, District of Columbia; and Texas, with an April 1, 2019, performance completion date. Using customer is Defense Logistics Agency. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2018 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Distribution, New Cumberland, Pennsylvania.

PricewaterhouseCoopers Public Sector LLP, McLean, Virginia, is being awarded a maximum $12,064,421.86 labor-hour contract for audit finding remediation support services. Work will be performed in McLean, Virginia, with an expected completion date of March 31, 2019. The contract has a 12-month base period with four individual one-year option periods. This contract is the result of a competitive acquisition for which two quotes were received. Fiscal 2017 Defense-wide operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $12,064,422 are being obligated at the time of the award. The Defense Finance and Accounting Service, Contract Services Directorate, Columbus, Ohio is the contracting activity (HQ0423-18-F-0055).

Huntington Ingalls Inc., Newport News, Virginia, is being awarded a $55,822,605 cost-plus-fixed fee modification to previously awarded contract N00024-08-C-2110 for material and labor supporting planning and the preliminary accomplishment of the post-shakedown availability/selected restricted availability (PSA/SRA) on USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78). This work will be completed by Huntington Ingalls Inc. (HIINC), under the authority of 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1). HIINC has developed a unique capability encompassing all aspects of CVN 78 class design, construction, modernization, repair, and technical and engineering support which, because of its uniqueness, cannot be acquired elsewhere. Therefore, it is the only source with the knowledge, experience, and facilities required to accomplish this effort in support of the PSA/SRA of CVN 78. This contract includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $66,587,700. Work will be accomplished in Hampton Roads, Virginia, and is expected to be completed by June 2019. Fiscal 2018, 2017 and 2010 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funding in the amounts of $26,213,000; $177,895; and $100,000 respectively will be obligated at the time of award and not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Fiscal 2018 operations and maintenance (Navy) funding in the amount of $1,775,196 will be obligated at award and expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.

Swiftships, LLC, Morgan City, Louisiana, is being awarded an $18,053,376 fixed-price incentive contract for the detail design and construction of the Landing Craft, Utility (LCU) 1700. Swiftships is contracted to deliver the LCU 1700 detail design and construction of one craft (including data license rights) approximately 31 months after contract award, with options for the construction of up to 31 craft with the latest delivery date, if all options are exercised, in 2027. This solicitation also includes options for product support, technical manuals; up to 10,000 hours of special studies services; a technical data package; and orders for interim support, engineering and industrial services, training, and shipping. This contract includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $429,422,280 based on a most likely option exercise scenario and exclusive of any orders. The base work will be performed in Morgan City, Louisiana (83 percent); Houston, Texas (15 percent); and Virginia Beach, Virginia (2 percent), and is expected to be completed by July 2020. Fiscal 2016 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funding in the amount of $18,053,376 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the Federal Business Opportunities website with five offers received. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity (N00024-18-C-2401).

Rohde & Schwarz USA Inc., Columbia, Maryland, is being awarded a $15,992,056 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, performance-based, commercial, firm-fixed-price contract for acquisition of new Rohde & Schwarz high frequency (HF) transceiver systems. This requirement also includes the procurement of training, technical and repair services for existing HF systems in support of Foreign Military Sales and Department of Navy customers. The contract includes a seven-year ordering period. A delivery order for two XK2900L HF transceivers with ancillary equipment in the amount of $482,888 will be placed on contract and obligated at the time of award. Work will be performed in Columbia, Maryland, and is expected to be completed March 2025. Fiscal 2017 acquisition, construction, and improvements (Coast Guard) funds in the amount of $482,888 are being obligated at the time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured because it is a sole-source acquisition pursuant to the authority of 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1) , only one responsible source (Federal Acquisition Regulation Subpart 6.302-1). Space and Naval Warfare Systems Center Atlantic, Charleston, South Carolina, is the contracting activity (N6523618D1003).

Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems, Manassas, Virginia, is being awarded a $9,880,009 cost-plus-incentive-fee modification to previously awarded contract N00024-09-C-6247 to exercise options for technical insertions and support additional requirements of the Integrated Submarine Imaging System (ISIS) program. The ISIS provides visual and other capabilities for Navy submarines. These requirements include the production of ISIS TI-16 and TI-18 and associated components. Work will be performed in Manassas, Virginia (66 percent); Chantilly, Virginia (18 percent); Marion, Massachusetts (10 percent); and Newport, Rhode Island (6 percent), and is expected to be completed by September 2021. Fiscal 2018 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy); and fiscal 2018 other procurement (Navy) in the amount of $9,880,009 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of fiscal 2018. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington Navy Yard, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.

TWD and Associates Inc., McLean, Virginia, is being awarded an $8,367,860 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to previously awarded contract N00174-17-C-0005 for information technology (IT) support services for continued enhancement, operation, maintenance, and life-cycle support for software and systems applications supporting mission command networks, systems, and operations. TWD and Associates Inc. is the incumbent currently providing these services for NAVSEA Headquarters, 00I. TWD’s contractor personnel represent a deep knowledge of the IT certification and accreditation process. Expert knowledge in this process is critical to assuring that systems are secure and accredited. Without TWD’s continuity of support,lapses in certification and accreditation of IT systems create significant risks to Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA)’s cybersecurity. A short delay in services would create a backlog of systems that require accreditation resulting in persistent, exploitable system vulnerabilities undermining the entire command’s cybersecurity. Cyber-threats of this nature directly impact our national security. As it is critical that no lapse in IT support services is incurred, this bridge effort will provide the necessary services until a full and open competition can be awarded. Currently, the follow-on solicitation will be awarded in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018. For these reasons, TWD and Associates Inc. is currently the only source capable of providing the required support. Work will be performed at NAVSEA Headquarters in Washington, District of Columbia, and is expected to be completed by September 2018. Fiscal 2018 operations and maintenance (Navy) funding in the amount of $4,330,000 will be obligated at time of award. Contract funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured, in accordance with 10 US Code 2304(c)(1), only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements. The Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head Explosive Ordnance Disposal Technology Division, Indian Head, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

URS Federal Services Inc., Germantown, Maryland, was awarded an $18,239,926 modification (0003 26) to contract W52P1J-12-G-0028 for maintenance, supply and transportation logistics support services for Enhanced Army Global Logistics Enterprise Army Prepositioned Stocks – 5. Work will be performed in Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, with an estimated completion date of Jan. 2, 2019. Fiscal 2018 operations and maintenance Army funds in the amount of $13,679,944 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Contracting Command, Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois, is the contracting activity.

Carahsoft Technology Corp. Reston, Virginia, was awarded an $11,495,000 firm-fixed-price contract for the establishment of an enterprise license agreement for Veritas software maintenance on previously acquired licenses in support of the Headquarters Department of the Army Chief Information Officer G6. Bids were solicited via the Internet with two received. Work will be performed in Fort Belvoir, Virginia, with an estimated completion date of March 31, 2018. Fiscal 2018 operations and maintenance Army funds in the amount of $11,495,000 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois, is the contracting activity (W52P1J-18-F-0029).

Central Care Inc., Annandale, Virginia, was awarded a $9,775,474 contract for dental services at dental treatment facilities. One bid was solicited with one bid received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 30, 2018. US Army Contracting Command, 411th Combat Support Battalion, is the contracting activity (W81K04-18-D-0010).

National Industries for the Blind, Alexandria, Virginia, has been awarded a maximum $8,739,000 modification (P00005) exercising the second one-year option period of a one-year base contract (SPE1C1-16-D-B006) with four one-year option periods for Army physical fitness uniform pants. This is a firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery contract. Locations of performance are Virginia, Tennessee, and North Carolina, with an April 6, 2019, performance completion date. Using military service is Army. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2018 through 2019 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Arctic Slope Regional Corp. Federal System Solutions, LLC, Beltsville, Maryland, has been awarded a $21,554,240 firm-fixed-priced services contract for operations and maintenance of the Enhanced Polar System (EPS) control and planning segment, gateways and terminals. The contract provides for the procurement of EPS operations and maintenance services to operate the EPS program, which is scheduled for initial operational capability in 2018. Work will be performed at Clear Air Force Station, Alaska; and Schriever Air Force Base, Colorado. This award is the result of a sole-source acquisition. Fiscal 2018 research and development funds in the amount of $3,000,000 are being obligated at the time of award. Space and Missile Systems Center, Los Angeles AFB, El Segundo, California, is the contracting activity (FA8808-18-C-0006).