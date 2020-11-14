WBB Chosen Pax Partnership Member of the Year

Posted by The Patuxent Partnership on Saturday, November 14, 2020

The Patuxent Partnership 2019 Member of the Year award was presented to WBB company president and CEO, Robert Olsen, by TPP Executive Director Bonnie Green and TPP Board of Directors President, retired Navy RADM Bert Johnston, at WBB’s Pax River office on October 19 in Lexington Park, MD.

The Patuxent Partnership has named its 2019 Member of the Year. Whitney, Bradley, Brown Inc. (WBB) was honored for outstanding leadership, community support, and commitment to the economic growth and development of Southern Maryland.

The Member of the Year Award is typically presented at The Patuxent Partnership annual members dinner. Due to COVID, this year’s award was presented outside the WBB Pax River office. To be considered for the award, members must demonstrate strength in business performance, employee culture, community affairs, and volunteer activities.

Previous winners include AVIAN LLC, Aviation Systems Engineering Company (ASEC), HTii, Lockheed Martin, Naval Systems Inc. (NSI), Northrop Grumman Corporation, Raytheon, and Sabre Systems.

“The active engagement and support of our members is what makes TPP successful,” said TPP Executive Director Bonnie Green. “We are fortunate to have members like WBB, who demonstrate extraordinary support of the TPP mission and the Southern Maryland community.”

Robert Olsen, WBB president and chief executive officer, accepted the award, which was presented by Green and TPP Board of Directors President RADM Bert Johnston, US Navy retired, outside WBB’s Pax River office in Lexington Park, MD, on October 19.

“It is a pleasure and an honor to be selected as the TPP Member of the Year. WBB takes great pride in our 40 year history supporting Naval Aviation,” Mr. Olsen said. “WBB was founded by naval aviators with the desire to provide high quality products to support our warfighters. WBB continues today supporting Naval Aviation and the broader government through our high quality people and the collaborative focus of the company. Knowing the partnership’s focus is to connect the dots to foster collaboration among academia, industry, and government from technology to STEM initiatives in Southern Maryland and beyond … it provides me great pride to represent WBB in accepting this award. WBB looks forward in continuing to partner with TPP in driving collaboration across our community.”

“It was a great pleasure to recognize WBB as our Member of the Year. I’ve personally know the company for many years and their culture, willingness to give back to the community, and support for the Patuxent Partnership mission is second to none,” RADM Johnston said.

WBB, founded in 1981, is a leading government and public sector solutions provider that contributes innovative advances in technology, tactics, and techniques in support of its clients that include the US Army, Department of Defense, Federal Government, management consulting, US Navy, US Marine Corps, US Air Force, technical consulting, Health – VHA / VA, and Homeland Security. Its headquarters are located in Reston, VA; with a local office in Lexington Park.

WBB has made significant contributions to The Patuxent Partnership and Southern Maryland, including sponsoring and providing subject matter expertise to TPP programs, and attending TPP events throughout the year. WBB brought its significant Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) experience presence to Patuxent River to provide engineering and program management support services to Navy S&T management organizations and SBIR/STTR programs offices.

The WBB Pax River office has grown over the past year in both its customer offerings and its physical footprint. They doubled their office space and significantly expanded meeting spaces to meet customer requirements. They have opened their space to community organizations like Leadership Southern Maryland, as well as to their customers such as NAVAIR, for meetings and training opportunities.

WBB teams with other local businesses. They have formed relationships with a number of small businesses to identify and collaborate on development and capture of opportunities, supporting their ability to grow and thrive within the Pax River market. Their business analytics and Artificial Intelligence capabilities bring new tools and capabilities to the market in order to support and diversify the Southern Maryland business environment.

WBB is very supportive of its employees taking on leadership roles and community engagement across Southern Maryland. In 2019, WBB Pax River employees supported the Patuxent River Naval Air Museum Association, including service on the museum’s board, the Southern Maryland leadership and innovation environment through Leadership Southern Maryland, and the young professional community through the St. Mary’s County Young Professionals organization.

About The Patuxent Partnership

The Patuxent Partnership is a nonprofit member organization that fosters collaboration between government, industry, and academia to advance education through STEM-based initiatives; to advance technology through speaker programs, forums, and networking; to advance science and technology transfer through the exchange of ideas, information, and data related to technologies; and to increase workforce development through an array of initiatives.

TPP looks forward to partnering with the community to increase the potential of our future workforce and inspire STEM within the next generation of scientists and engineers.

To learn more about The Patuxent Partnership and its programs, visit its Leader member page.