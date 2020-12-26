Wanted: Creative 5th-Graders for Poster Contest

The Maryland Forest Service, in partnership with the Maryland Forest Conservancy District Boards, is sponsoring a poster contest for fifth-grade classes throughout the state.​

Do you know a creative fifth-grader? Encourage them to get artistic this winter. Kids can share their knowledge by creating a poster with this year’s theme: “Trees Are Terrific and Forest Products Are Too!”

Statewide winners will receive a tree planting at your school with:

1st place – 15 trees

2nd place – 10 trees

3rd place – 5 trees

Click here for contest rules.

All posters are due to a Maryland Forest Service Office no later than noon Friday, January 15, 2021.

In St. Mary’s County, posters may be dropped off at the Carter Building at 23110 Leonard Hall Drive in Leonardtown. 301-880-2747

In Calvert County, posters may be dropped off at 6904 Hallowing Lane in Prince Frederick. 410-535-1303

In Charles County, posters may be dropped off at the Bhaduri Building on Maple Avenue in La Plata. 301-934-2543

Posters will be judged on a county level and the winner will be submitted to the Maryland Urban and Community Forestry Committee to compete at the statewide level.

All contest information and necessary resources can be found on the Tree-Mendous Maryland website​. There is also an activity guide​ that can be used to assist both teachers and students in tying together curriculum lessons and the contest theme.

Please note that a release form must be filled out and attached to the back of every poster entry.

Winners teachers will be notified directly by March 18, 2021.

If you have any questions about the contest, call Anne Gilbert at 410-260-8510 or email anne.gilbert@maryland.gov​.