Volunteers Harvest Potatoes for Food Banks

Posted by Lexi Leader on Thursday, September 16, 2021 · Leave a Comment

Historic Sotterley is in need of volunteers to harvest potatoes from 9 am to noon September 18 and 25. The volunteer help will allow Sotterley to help others.

Earlier this year, community members planted acres of different varieties of potatoes. Historic Sotterley’s Growing for Good program grows these potatoes and other produce for donation to local food banks and pantries to help those in need. As the season comes to a close, it’s finally time to get these spuds out of the ground.

Sotterley’s Growing for Good program is now in its eighth year, and over the past seven years Sotterley has donated over 70,000 pounds of fresh produce and other foods to the community.

Sotterley recommends hats, gloves, sunscreen, bug spray, and clothes you don’t mind getting dirty. If the fields are not in the condition to harvest potatoes on the day you sign up for, Sotterley still has harvesting opportunities for other donatable produce that are not dependent on weather.

Those interested may sign up here.