Veterans Resource Day Set Nov. 8

Veterans Resource Day will be held Friday, November 8, at the University System of Maryland at Southern Maryland. Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative is one of the event’s sponsors.

The event will be held from 9am to 2pm. USMSM is at 44219 Airport Road in California, MD. It is free and open to the public. Veterans, active service members, their friends, and their families are all welcome to attend.

Disabled American Veterans will be on site from 9am to 2pm to answer questions and assist with claims processing. Additionally, there will be more than 20 organizations serving veterans on-site.

Presentations during the event:

10-11am — Suicide Awareness and Prevention presented by Greg Reuss of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

12:30-1:30pm — Financial Literacy and Fraud Prevention presented by Ronney Wright, retired US Navy force master chief (E-9), with USAA.

Free lunch will be provided at noon by Mission BBQ.

Vendors will include American Foundation for Suicide Prevention Maryland chapter, Baltimore National Cemetery, ClearCaptions, Easterseals DC MD VA – Homeless Veteran Reintegration Program, Greenwell Foundation veterans programs, Humana Military/TRICARE, Maryland Insurance Administration, Maryland Relay, Maryland’s Commitment to Veterans, MK9 Service Dogs, Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division (NAWCAD), Pathways, ServingTogether, SMECO, Southern Maryland Center for Independent Living, St. Mary’s County Department of Emergency Services, St. Mary’s County Health Department, St. Mary’s County Library, St. Mary’s Medical Adult Medical Day Center, Team River Runner Southern Maryland chapter, Maryland Center for Veterans Education & Training, US Department of Veterans Affairs, and USAA.

Want to skip the registration line? Register online here. Online registrants will be eligible for a special prize.

For more information, contact Sarah Miller, St. Mary’s County Department of Aging & Human Services community programs and outreach division manager, at 301-475-4200, ext. 1073 or [email protected].