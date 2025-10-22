Veterans Resource Day Set Nov. 7

Veterans Resource Day will be held Friday, November 7, 2025, at the University System of Maryland at Southern Maryland. Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative joins others to sponsor the event.

The free program will be held from 9am to 2pm. USMSM is at 44219 Airport Road in California.

Veterans, active service members, and their friends and families are welcome to attend.

Disabled American Veterans will be on site to answer questions and assist with claims processing. Additionally, there will be more than 20 organizations serving veterans on-site.

Presentations during the event include:

10-11am Financial Literacy & Fraud Prevention with Xavier Frink of the Maryland Office of the Attorney General

with Xavier Frink of the Maryland Office of the Attorney General 12:30-1:30pm Trauma-Informed Yoga with Jacqui Grantland of Inner Peace Therapeutic Services

Free lunch will be provided at noon by Mission BBQ.

Want to skip the registration line? Register online here. Online registrants will be eligible for a special prize.

Sponsors are SMECO, Inner Peace Therapeutic Services, AcuHerb, and Utopian Institute of Family Living.

For more information, call Nicoletta Pollice of the St. Mary’s County Department of Aging and Human Services at 301-475-4200, ext. 1074 or email [email protected].