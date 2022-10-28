Vet Resource Day Nov. 4 – Free

The St. Mary’s County Department of Aging & Human Services will host a Veterans Resource Day on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, from 9am to 2pm at the University of Maryland at Southern Maryland, located at 44219 Airport Rd, California, MD 20619.

More than 20 organizations serving veterans will be at the event, including a presentation by the Brain Injury Association of Maryland on TBI/Combat-related brain injuries and PTSD at 10:30am.

Lunch will be provided at noon by Mission BBQ.

This event is free and open to the public. Veterans, active service members, friends and families are all welcome to attend Veterans Resource Day.

Register online at www.stmaryscountymd.gov/aging/veterans. Online registrants will be eligible for a special prize. Online registration closes at noon on Thursday, Nov. 3. Walk-in registration is available.

Thank you to generous event sponsors: Mission BBQ and SMECO.

