VADM Whitesell Leads TPP/ANA Panel

Posted by The Patuxent Partnership on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 · Leave a Comment

The Patuxent Partnership and the Association of Naval Aviation Squadron 18 resume their TPP/ANA panels — virtually — Monday, December 14, 2020, 4 – 5:30 pm. The webinar/panel, “Jets, Props, and Vertical Lift: Dominant Power Projection and Sea Control,” features as keynote speaker Air Boss VADM Kenneth Whitesell, Commander, Naval Air Forces and Commander, Naval Air Force, US Pacific Fleet.

VADM Whitesell is a native of Stuarts Draft, VA, and became naval aviation’s ninth “Air Boss” on October 2, 2020.

He has participated in Operations Desert Shield, Southern Watch, Deliberate Guard/Allied Force, Iraqi Freedom, and Inherent Resolve and has accumulated over 4,000 flight hours and 1,005 carrier arrested landings. His personal decorations include the Distinguished Service Medal, Legion of Merit (five awards), Defense Meritorious Service Medal, Meritorious Service Medal (two awards), Air Medal, and various campaign, unit, and individual awards.

VADM Whitesell will be joined by the following panelists:

* LtGen Mark R. Wise, Deputy Commandant for Aviation, HQMC (confirmed)

* VADM Dean Peters, Commander, Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) (confirmed)

* RADM Gregory “HyFi” Harris, Director, Air Warfare Division, N98, Office of the Chief of Naval Operations (Invited)

* Sean Burke, SES, Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Sustainment (invited)

Please register by 6 pm EST today, Wednesday, December 9, 2020. Attendees will receive log-in details on Friday, December 11.

The panel would appreciate receiving questions in advance. Please send questions to Jen Brown, programs and membership director, via email – jennifer.brown@paxpartnership.org. TPP kindly asks that you register AND submit questions by Wednesday, December 9, at 6 pm (EST).

A special thanks to Bell for sponsoring this panel.



About The Patuxent Partnership

The Patuxent Partnership is a nonprofit member organization that fosters collaboration between government, industry, and academia to advance education through STEM-based initiatives; to advance technology through speaker programs, forums, and networking; to advance science and technology transfer through the exchange of ideas, information, and data related to technologies; and to increase workforce development through an array of initiatives.

To learn more about The Patuxent Partnership and its programs, visit its Leader member page.