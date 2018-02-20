Reuters reports congressional Democrats introduced legislation that would provide more than $1 billion to boost cybersecurity of US voting systems.

More than 2,000 US troops celebrated Valentine’s Day by kicking off Cope North 2018, an annual exercise in Guam, reports Air Force Times. The Air Force, Navy, and Marine Corps are joining the Japan Air Self-Defense Force and Royal Australian Air Force to enhance air operations between the nations. The exercise runs through March 2 at Andersen Air Force Base.

The message from European leaders: The future of warfare will involve artificial intelligence systems acting as lethal weapons, and much like cyber a decade ago, reports Defense News, NATO allies are not quipped to manage the potential threat.

The Air Force has long made clear it wants to conduct rapid research and testing on new equipment that can give it a competitive edge against near-peer adversaries, reports Military.com, such as China and Russia, while also prototyping weapons for the advanced fight.

Great Britain has pitched a range of strategic and industrial tie-ups to the Belgian government as part of a bid to secure a deal to supply Eurofighter Typhoon jets to replace the country’s aging F-16 fleet, reports Defense News.

Of Lockheed Martin’s $51 billion in sales last year, nearly 70 percent, or $35.2 billion, came from sales to the US government, reports The Washington Post. With a White House proposal to spend a massive amount on defense next year in what one consultant called an “eye-watering” budget for the defense industry, Lockheed, the world’s largest defense contractor, could get even more.

The Pentagon announced Lockheed Martin has been awarded a contract for procurement of initial air vehicle spares for F-35 deliveries in support of the Israeli government. The deal is valued at $13.9 million, reports UPI.

NASA Acting Administrator Robert Lightfoot told Fox News that President Donald Trump has asked Congress to fund NASA with $19.9 billion in fiscal 2019. That’s $600 million more than the President asked for last year.

Contracts:

Lockheed Martin Corp., Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, is being awarded $13,993,000 for not-to-exceed modification P00006 to previously issued delivery order 0132 placed against basic ordering agreement N00019-14-G-0020. This modification provides for the procurement of initial air vehicle spares to include endurance spares packages to coincide with F-35 air vehicle deliveries in support of the government of Israel. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas (24.4 percent); El Segundo, California (9.1 percent); Owego, New York (8.6 percent); Samlesbury, United Kingdom (7.2 percent); Cheltenham, United Kingdom (6.2 percent); Nashua, New Hampshire (5.8 percent); Torrance, California (5.5 percent); Orlando, Florida (4.9 percent); Cedar Rapids, Iowa (3.7 percent); San Diego, California (3.6 percent); Phoenix, Arizona (3.1 percent); Melbourne, Florida (3.1 percent); Irvine, California (2.5 percent); N. Amityville, New York (2.4 percent); Windsor Locks, Connecticut (2.2 percent); Baltimore, Maryland (2.2 percent); Papendrect, Netherlands (1.9 percent); Rolling Meadows, Illinois (1.8 percent); and Alpharetta, Georgia (1.8 percent), and is expected to be completed in December 2021. Foreign military sales funds in the amount of $13,993,000 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Pascagoula, Miss., is being awarded a $1,430,821,350 fixed-price-incentive modification to a previously awarded contract (N00024-16-C-2431) for the procurement of the detail design and construction of landing platform dock 29. Work will be performed in Pascagoula, Mississippi (82 percent); Crozet, Virginia (3 percent); Beloit, Wisconsin (2 percent); and New Orleans, Louisiana (2 percent), with other efforts performed at various sites throughout the U.S. (11 percent), and is expected to be completed by July 2023. Fiscal 2017 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funding in the amount of $1,247,244,740 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.

Lockheed Martin Inc., Baltimore, Maryland, is being awarded a $14,999,889 firm-fixed-price contract for Guided Missile Frigate (FFG(X)) conceptual design. Lockheed Martin Incorporated will be maturing their proposed ship design to meet the FFG(X) system specification. The conceptual design effort will inform the final specifications that will be used for the detail design and construction request for proposal that will deliver the required capability for FFG(X). The conceptual design phase will reduce cost, schedule, and performance risk for the follow-on detail design and construction contract. This contract includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $21,972,630. Work will be performed in Baltimore, Maryland (39 percent); Arlington, Virginia (23 percent); Moorestown, New Jersey (13 percent); New York, New York (12 percent), Newport News, Virginia (12 percent); and Marinette, Wisconsin (1 percent), and is expected to be complete by June 2019. Fiscal 2018 research, development, test and evaluation; and fiscal 2017 research, development, test and evaluation funding in the amounts of $11,000,000 and $1,200,000 respectively will be obligated at time of award and funds in the amount of $1,200,000 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the Federal Business Opportunities website, with six offers received. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity. (N00024-18-C-2329)

Marinette Marine Corp., doing business as Fincantieri Marinette Marine, Marinette, Wisconsin, is being awarded a $14,994,626 firm-fixed-price contract for Guided Missile Frigate (FFG(X)) conceptual design. Fincantieri Marinette Marine will be maturing their proposed ship design to meet the FFG(X) system specification. The conceptual design effort will inform the final specifications that will be used for the detail design and construction request for proposal that will deliver the required capability for FFG(X). The conceptual design phase will reduce cost, schedule, and performance risk for the follow-on detail design and construction contract. This contract includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $22,977,617. Work will be performed in Arlington, Virginia (40 percent); Marinette, Wisconsin (25 percent); Moorestown, New Jersey (18 percent); Iron Mountain, Michigan (7 percent); Crozet, Virginia (5 percent); and Metairie, Louisiana (5 percent), and is expected to be complete by June 2019. Fiscal 2018 research, development, test and evaluation; and fiscal 2017 research, development, test and evaluation funding in the amounts of $11,000,000 and $1,200,000 respectively will be obligated at time of award and funds in the amount of $1,200,000 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the Federal Business Opportunities website, with six offers received. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity. (N00024-18-C-2328)

CACI-CMS Information Systems Inc., Chantilly, Virginia, has been awarded a $60,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for strength maintenance program resource development and delivery of Army National Guard specific messaging for appropriate calls-to-action across key markets to generate leads required to achieve Army National Guard end strength. Bids were solicited via the Internet with three received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Feb. 14, 2021. National Guard Bureau, Arlington, Virginia, is the contracting activity (W9133L-18-D-0001).

Knight Point Systems, Reston, Virginia, was awarded a competitive, single award indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for Communications Capacity Services II (CSCII). The CSCII acquisition is to provide reliable, responsive, and cost-effective communication infrastructure services from a single contractor. The CSCII contractor will be responsible for a solution that provides hardware and software equipment, including routers, switches, appliances, monitoring equipment, monitoring and reporting software and other supporting devices for use by the Department of Defense (DOD) and DOD partners. The face value of this action is $902,000,000 funded by fiscal 2018 defense working capital funds. Primary performance will be at 12 locations across the US, with incidental performance worldwide. The period of performance for the base period is Feb. 16, 2018, through Feb. 15, 2023 with five, one-year option periods. The Defense Information Technology Contracting Organization, Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, is the contracting activity (HC1028-18-D-0041).

Serco Inc., Reston, Virginia, is being awarded $48,378,712 under a previously awarded fixed-price contract (N39430-16-C-1811) to exercise the second option period for lifecycle sustainment of physical security/access control and command, control, communications, computers, and intelligence systems in support of the Naval Facilities Engineering Command Anti-Terrorism/Force Protection Ashore program at various Navy installations worldwide. The work to be performed provides for preventive maintenance of hardware, associated firmware, and software; response and resolution of service calls for corrective maintenance to include equipment repair, overhaul, or replacement; information assurance vulnerability alert to include version control, patch management, and vulnerability scanning; asset management to track, maintain, upgrade, and dispose of systems; configuration management to establish and maintain consistency of the system attributes with operational requirements and evolving technical baseline; technical refreshments, upgrades and installation of new systems; and programmatic trend analysis to identify systemic sustainment issues such as technology obsolescence. After award of this option, the total cumulative contract value will be $113,767,246. Work will be performed at various installations worldwide, and this option period is from March 2018 to March 2019. Fiscal 2018 operations and maintenance (Navy) contract funds in the amount of $43,641,957 are obligated on this award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Facilities Engineering and Expeditionary Warfare Center, Port Hueneme, California, is the contracting activity.

General Dynamics Mission Systems, Fairfax, Virginia, is being awarded an $11,979,050 firm-fixed-price modification to previously awarded contract (N00024-16-C-5352) to exercise options for Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement program (SEWIP) Block 1B3 full-rate production. SEWIP provides enhanced shipboard electronic warfare for early detection, analysis, threat warning and protection from anti-ship missiles. Work will be performed in Pittsfield, Massachusetts (55 percent); Thousand Oaks, California (25 percent); Mountain View, California (15 percent); and Fairfax, Virginia (5 percent), and is expected to be completed by October 2019. Fiscal 2017 other procurement (Navy); and fiscal 2015 and 2017 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funding in the amount of $11,979,050 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.