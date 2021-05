Vaccine Clinic May 25 for Lex Park Residents

The Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine will be offered to residents of the Lexington Park/Great Mills area from 9 am to noon Tuesday, May 25, inside the East Run Medical Center across from Great Mills High School.

The Pfizer vaccine has now been approved for children ages 12 and older and has been shown to be 95% effective at preventing COVID-19.

Register for a vaccine by calling 301-475-6019.

East Run is at 45870 East Run Drive in Lexington Park.