Upgraded Tomahawk System Delivered to Fleet

The US Navy has delivered an upgraded Tactical Tomahawk Weapons Control System to the fleet, Military Embedded Systems reports. The Tomahawk cruise-missile control system has been in operation for more than a decade. “It is critical that the Tomahawk Weapons System evolves to meet warfighter’s needs,” PMA-280 Program Manager Capt. Mark Johnson told NAVAIR News reports. “The TTWCS upgrade ensures that it will remain effective against changing enemy threats.”

Joint US-United Kingdom test teams from the F-35 Pax River Integrated Test Force and the F-35 Edwards ITF assigned to the 461st Flight Test Squadron at Edwards AFB in California are successfully testing the UK AIM-132 Advanced Short Range Air-Air Missile, The Tester newspaper reports.

Nationwide’s Health of Housing Markets Report has recently ranked Maryland as home to some of the healthiest housing markets in the country, The Daily Record reports. The California-Lexington Park market tops the list. Click here for the report.

Heather Wilson, a former Republican congresswoman from New Mexico, is President Donald Trump’s nominee for AF secretary , Defense News reports. She is headed for a hearing in the Senate Armed Services Committee. Two previous nominees for the position dropped out earlier this year.

The Air Force needs a sharp increase in funding this budget cycle — an extra $147 million, to be exact — to keep technology development for its next fighter jet on schedule, Defense News reports.

Lockheed Martin expects a preliminary report soon on a potential fix for a nose gear problem on the F-35C, Defense News reports. The company also has said it finished doing repairs to 47 jets in various stages of production.

Defense One reports that Lockheed Martin plans to move the production line for its F-16 fighter jets to South Carolina. The planes have been built in Texas for more than 40 years.

Lockheed Martin officials are keeping a close eye on what the Trump administration “America First” policy might mean for the company’s plans to build F-16 fighters in India, Defense One reports.

The National Interests reports that Germany might be in the process of building its own stealth fighter. Germany and Airbus Defense and Space are working on the initial stages of a new program to replace that country’s fleet of Panavia Tornado bombers.

The National Defense Industrial Association has named KBRwyle employee Bryan Smith as the 2016 Navy Contractor Tester of the Year, PR Newswire reports. The announcement was made at the National Test and Evaluation Conference in San Diego, California, earlier this month. Smith received the award for his work in the maritime patrol and reconnaissance aircraft flight test community.

Military Times reports more than one-fourth of calls to the Veterans Crisis Line end up being redirected to other emergency response services because of ongoing problems with the services’ operations. This from a recent report released by the Department of Veterans Affairs last week. These problems are persisting despite leadership changes and promised reforms.

Contracts:

NAVMAR Applied Sciences Corp., Warminster, Pennsylvania is being awarded a $12,771,457 cost-plus-fixed-fee delivery order (N6833517F0087) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N68335-14-G-0040) to provide engineering analyses, advanced intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance sensor evaluation, and enhanced surveillance capabilities to the deployed warfighter that can be integrated into existing naval platforms to support Special Surveillance program activities. These efforts are in support of Small Business Innovative Research (SBIR) Phase III work that derives from, extends, or completes an effort performed under SBIR topics N08-023, Precision High Altitude Sonobuoy Emplacement, N92-170, LADAR Identification Demonstrations, and AF083-006, Low Cost Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance, Unmanned Aerial Vehicle. Work will be performed outside the continental US (53 percent); Yuma, Arizona (28 percent); and Patuxent River, Maryland (19 percent), and is expected to be completed in March 2019. Fiscal 2017 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $231,595 will be obligated on this award, all of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Lakehurst, New Jersey, is the contracting activity.

Arrow Security and Training LLC, Nashua, New Hampshire (W911W4-17-D-0010); Bluehawk LLC, West Palm Beach, Florida (W911W4-17-D-0011); CLGT Solutions LLC, Columbus, Ohio (W911W4-17-D-0012); Command Languages Inc. doing business as CLI Solutions, Tampa, Florida (W911W4-17-D-0013); Consulting Services Group LLC, Purcellville, Virginia (W911W4-17-D-0014); Enigma International LLC, Stafford, Virginia (W911W4-17-D-0015); Global Dimensions LLC, Fredericksburg, Virginia (W911W4-17-D-0016); Global Executive Management Inc., Hudson, Florida (W911W4-17-D-0017); Integrity Business Solutions Inc., Lanham, Maryland (W911W4-17-D-0018); Szanca Solutions Inc., Bedford, Pennsylvania (W911W4-17-D-0019); Torden LLC, New Bedford, Massachusetts (W911W4-17-D-0020), have been added to the list of contractors previously announced on March 3, 2017, and will now all share in a $9,864,000,000 cost contract to procure foreign language services in support of the Defense Language Interpretation Translation Enterprise program. Bids were solicited via the Internet with 20 received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of March 26, 2027. US Army Intelligence and Security Command, Fort Belvoir, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

Exeter Information Technology Services, Gaithersburg, Maryland, modification (P00014) to contract W91QUZ-11-D-0005; Future Research Corp., Huntsville, Alabama, modification (P00013) to contract W91QUZ-11-D-0006; Link Solutions Inc., McLean, Virginia, modification (P00013) to contract W91QUZ-11-D-0008; M-Cubed Information Systems Inc., Silver Spring, Maryland, modification (P00013) to contract W91QUZ-11-D-0009; Microtechnologies LLC, Vienna, Virginia, modification (P00015) to contract W91QUZ-11-D-0010; SNVC LLC, Fairfax, Virginia, modification (P00014) to contract W91QUZ-11-D-0013; Superlative Technologies Inc., Ashburn, Virginia, modification (P00014) to contract W91QUZ-11-D-0014; T4 LLC, Alexandria, Virginia, modification (P00016) to contract W91QUZ-11-D-0015; and Tantus-OnPoint ATO Systems Support LLC, Arlington, Virginia, modification (P00013) to contract W91QIZ-11-D-0021, were awarded $400,000,000 in modifications to contracts for ceiling increase for Information Technology Services – Small Business. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of April 13, 2018. US Army Contracting Command, Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois, is the contracting activity.

Aerial Machine and Tool Corp., Meadows of Dan, Virginia, was awarded a $9,793,080 firm-fixed-price contract for 9,000 Operational Camouflage Pattern Generation 3 primary survival gear carriers; and 9,000 flexible body armor body shells. Bids were solicited via the Internet with one received. Work will be performed in Meadows of Dan, Virginia, with an estimated completion date of Feb. 28, 2019. Fiscal 2017 operations and maintenance (Army) funds in the amount of $9,793,080 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity (W58RGZ-17-F-0001).

Parsons Government Services Inc., Pasadena, California, is being awarded a $384,976,878 cost-plus-fixed-fee (including options) contract for advisory and assistance services for Ballistic Missile Defense systems engineering in support of technical, engineering, advisory, and management support. This contract provides a knowledgeable, well-trained engineering services workforce that leverages agency capabilities to consistently provide high performing and efficiency-oriented systems engineering services to the Missile Defense Agency. Work will be performed in Huntsville, Alabama; National Capital Region (which includes Fort Belvoir); and Colorado Springs, Colorado, with an expected completion date of April 2022. Fiscal 2017 research and development funds in the amount of $7,776,126 are being obligated at time of award. This contract was a competitive acquisition and two offers were received. The Missile Defense Agency Contracts Directorate, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity (HQ0147-17-C-0028).



Cruz Associates Inc., Yorktown, Virginia, is being awarded a $140,000,000, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for Special Operations Aviation – Specialized Technical Services in support of U.S. Special Operations Command Technology Applications Contracting Office. This contract will provide specialized support services to the U.S. Army Special Operations Aviation Command (Airborne), Systems Integration and Management Office and Aviation Maintenance Support Office. Services will be performed primarily at Fort Campbell, Kentucky; however, other duty locations may be needed. Maximum contract period of performance will end March 31, 2027. Task Order 0001 is anticipated to be effective April 1, 2017, and will be awarded in the amount of $4,331,398, which satisfies the negotiated guaranteed contract minimum of $100,000. This contract was awarded through a 100 percent small business set-aside with two proposals received. US Special Operations Command, Tampa, Florida, is the contracting activity (H92241-17-D-0003).

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp. Aerospace Systems, Melbourne, Florida, is being awarded $32,766,375 for modification P00037 to a previously awarded fixed-price-incentive, cost-plus-fixed-fee contract (N00019-13-C-9999) to exercise an option for software support activity and product support efforts for the full-rate production Lot 5 E-2D Advanced Hawkeye aircraft. Work will be performed in Melbourne, Florida (65.9 percent); Syracuse, New York (12.8 percent); Norfolk, Virginia (5.4 percent); St. Augustine, Florida (5.4 percent); Indianapolis, Indiana (3.7 percent); Owego, New York (2.2 percent); Greenlawn, New York (2.2 percent); Bethpage, New York (1.6 percent); Woodland Hills, California (0.5 percent); and Marlborough, Massachusetts (0.3 percent), and is expected to be completed in March 2018. Fiscal 2017 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $32,766,375 are being obligated on this award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Jacobs Technology Inc., Tampa, Florida, is being awarded a $9,065,120 base period modification (P00001) to extend services under a fixed-price, incentive-fee, cost-plus-fixed-fee contract HTC711-17-C-D001. This brings the cumulative face value of the contract from $249,854 to $9,314,974. The contract is for information technology service management enterprise support. Work will be performed at primarily Scott Air Force Base, Illinois; Defense Information Systems Agency Defense Enterprise Computing Center, St. Louis, Missouri; US Transportation Command Office, Washington, District Of Columbia; Joint Enabling Capabilities Command, Norfolk, Virginia; and the Pentagon, with an expected base period completion date of September 2017. The support is funded by 2017 transportation working capital funds; operations and maintenance funds; and defense health program funds. The US Transportation Command, Directorate of Acquisition, Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, is the contracting activity. (Awarded on March 23, 2017)

