Trump Expected to Call for End to Ongoing US Wars Overseas

President Donald Trump’s State of the Union speech tonight, Feb. 5, is expected to call for an end to America’s ongoing wars overseas, reports Military Times, building on his recent comments suggesting troop drawdowns in Afghanistan and the Middle East.

As President Trump considers pulling all US forces out of Afghanistan, a recent report showcases the fragility of the reconstruction effort, reports Navy Times. The US government has spent at least $132 billion on Afghanistan since 2002, according to the latest report by a DoD’s special inspector general.

The Pentagon will send 3,750 more troops to the US-Mexico border to put up another 150 miles of concertina wire and provide other support for Customs and Border Protection, reports Military Times. This brings the total number of active-duty troops on the border to 4,350.

The Pentagon has issued a critical review of the Navy’s progress in preparing its newest carrier, the USS Gerald R. Ford, for front-line service, reports The Maritime Executive. It also highlighted durability and maintainability problems with the F-35 fighter, including unfavorable test results for the F-35C variant that will be used aboard Ford.

Breaking Defense reports Lockheed Martin got an earful from the Office of Secretary of Defense and the Air Force about its inability to improve the performance and reliability of the F-35.

The Air Force is not backing away from future F-35 orders in favor of the potential F-15X program, reports Military.com. “We’re not backing away from the F-35 in any way, shape or form,” said Lt. Gen. Arnold Bunch. “We are invested in the program.”

Finland is looking at manufacturers to replace its Boeing F/A-18C/D Hornets, reports IHS Jane’s 360. Being considered are the Dassault Rafale, Saab Gripen, Eurofighter Typhoon, Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II, and Boeing F/A-18 Super Hornet.

Lockheed Martin rolled out the first operational F-35A Lightning II for the Netherlands during a ceremony at its plant in Texas, reports UPI News. The company has received a $33 million contract for long-term support of the C-130J planes of the Royal Norwegian Air Force, according to UPI.

The P-8A Poseidon is dealing with lingering issues that could affect the force as a whole, reports Business Insider. The P-8A was introduced in 2013 to replace the P-3 Orion, and it has quickly become a highly regarded maritime-patrol aircraft.

Vaping now appears to be more common among members of the military than smoking regular cigarettes, reports Military Times. The rate of smoking among military service members has decreased in recent years and now appears to be lower than the general civilian population at large.

American Legion officials want New York lawmakers to request the Pentagon exhume the Long Island graves of sailors killed in the World War II ship explosion of the Gleaves-class destroyer Turner in an attempt to identify the fallen servicemen, reports Navy Times.

Contracts:

Kingfisher Systems Inc., Falls Church, Virginia, is awarded a $14,236,278 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for advanced cyber support services in support of the Marine Corps Cyberspace Operations Group. This one-year contract includes four one-year option periods which, if exercised, would bring the potential value of this contract to an estimated $73,344,685. Work will be performed in Quantico, Virginia. The period of performance of the base period is from Feb. 4, 2019, through Feb. 3, 2020. If all options are exercised, the period of performance would extend through Feb. 3, 2024. Fiscal 2019 operations and maintenance (Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $5,500,000 will be obligated on this award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via request for proposal N66001-18-R-0011 which was published on the Federal Business Opportunities website and the Space and Naval Warfare e-Commerce Central website, with five offers received and one selected for award. The Space and Naval Warfare Systems Center Pacific, San Diego, California, is the contracting activity (N66001-19-C-3406).

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Military Aircraft Systems, Melbourne, Florida, is awarded $11,654,051 for modification P00068 to a previously awarded cost-plus-incentive-fee contract (N00019-13-C-9999). This modification provides for non-recurring engineering to incorporate the Multifunctional Information Distribution System/Joint Tactical Radio System into the E-2D Advanced Hawkeye aircraft in support of the government of Japan. Work will be performed in Melbourne, Florida (75.15 percent); Norfolk, Virginia (8.98 percent); Ronkonkoma, New York (8.42 percent); St. Augustine, Florida (6.34 percent); Misawa, Japan (.32); and various locations within the continental US (.79 percent), and is expected to be completed in June 2020. Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $11,654,051 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Akima Logistics Services LLC, Herndon, Virginia, has been awarded a $13,536,602 firm-fixed-price contract for fuels and supply services. This contract provides for services to support all management, personnel and equipment to perform fuels and supply services. Work will be performed at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, and is expected to be completed by Feb. 29, 2020. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition and five offers were received. Fiscal 2019 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $6,768,301 are being obligated at the time of award. The 11th Contracting Squadron, Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, is the contracting activity (FA2860-19-C-0004).

General Dynamics Mission Systems Inc., San Antonio, Texas, has been awarded an $11,816,042 modification (P00037) to previously awarded contract HR0011-16-C-0001 for classified information technology services. The modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $116,832,430 from $105,016,388. Work will be performed in Arlington, Virginia, with an expected completion date of February 2020. Fiscal 2019 research and development funds in the amount of $5,430,798 are being obligated at time of award. The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, Arlington, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

