Things Are Gonna STEAM in Piney Point

Posted by Lexi Leader on Saturday, June 26, 2021

Piney Point Lighthouse Museum will hold a four-day outdoor summer educational STEAM program.

Children ages 6 to 10 are invited to enjoy a STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts, and technology) oriented programming at the museum focused on outdoor science and exploration from 9 am to noon July 19 to July 22, 2021.

Kids can explore different topics at Piney Point while having fun. Each day will feature a different nature theme filled with tons of fun crafts and activities. Throughout this 4-day week, participants will also create their very own Field Journal based on their findings and discoveries. During their adventures, kids will create lots of exploration materials that they can take home and continue exploring with their families. Day one will focus on tree identification, day two on fishing and crabbing, day three on exploring local insects and day four on being a sailor.

“Because Piney Point has so many interesting things for kids to explore, we thought it would be great to develop a fun, yet educational, multiday STEAM program for children to take part in while off school for the summer,” said Karen Stone, manager of the St. Mary’s County Museum Division. “With such a broad range of topics, they’re sure to find lots of fun things to do while enjoying the outdoors at the lighthouse.”

Parents are encouraged to book their child’s slot soon, as this program is limited to 20 participants to give each child the best hands-on experience possible. Call 301-994-1471 to book; the cost is $40 per child for the program.

For more information about the program, other educational activities or the museum, call 301-994-1471 or visit the museum’s Facebook page.