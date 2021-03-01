Syrian Airstrikes 1st Biden Military Action

Two US Air Force F-15E aircraft launched seven precision guided munitions Friday that struck a site in Syria used by two Iranian-backed militia groups, reports Reuters, in response to rocket attacks on American forces in the region in the past two weeks. This is President Joe Biden’s first military action, according to the DoD. The deadly airstrikes drew criticism from some Democrats in Congress, while key Republicans applauded the move, reports Defense News.

Progressive lawmakers are looking to slash the Pentagon’s budget. But Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman Sen. Jack Reed (R-RI) said Congress is not likely to make indiscriminate cuts, reports Defense News, despite economic pressure from the pandemic. “We’re going to deal with a much tighter budget going forward, more flat I think than rising, but within that I think we have to make judicious calls about what is worthwhile,” Reed said.

Reed said he supports maintaining current budget levels for the nuclear triad — ground-based intercontinental ballistic missiles, long-range bombers, and ballistic missile submarines, reports National Defense.

Major decisions on Afghanistan loom for Biden. He must decide if the US will withdraw its troops by May and risk a resurgence of extremist dangers, or stay and prolong the war in hopes of compelling the Taliban to make peace, reports The Associated Press.

As Russia and China pursue hypersonic systems, the US is hoping to field offensive hypersonic weapons by the early- to mid-2020s, reports UPI. Also on the Pentagon’s timeline: a layered system for defense against hypersonic weapons by the mid- to late-2020s and reusable hypersonic systems by the early- to mid-2030s.

Kenneth Wilsbach, head of the Pacific Air Forces, is advocating for the US Air Force to replace its E-3 Sentrys with the E-7 Wedgetail, reports Air Force Magazine. The E-7, the Boeing 737-based aircraft, is already in use by Australia and South Korea.

On his first visit to an aircraft carrier as defense secretary, Lloyd Austin told service members on the USS Nimitz that he hopes to avoid long ship deployments like the more than 10 months they just spent at sea, reports The Associated Press. He acknowledged the demand for US warships around the globe as the country wrestles with security threats in the Pacific and in the Middle East.

Lockheed Martin says it will close its 465-employee Middle River, MD, plant within two years and relocate the work to other company locations, ending more than 90 years of manufacturing at the site, reports The Baltimore Sun. The Baltimore County plant produces vertical launch systems and other equipment for US Navy warships.

Military Times reports that the DefSec is considering whether to send the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower back to the Middle East.

Two Army soldiers were injured when an AH-64 Apache helicopter crashed near Fort Rucker, AL, on Thursday, reports Army Times. The soldiers were assigned to the US Army Aviation Center of Excellence.

The DefSec is urging military members to get the COVID-19 vaccine, reports Washington Examiner. Thousands of service members are refusing to get the shot.

Military medical personnel will be manning four mass COVID-19 vaccination sites in Florida and one in Philadelphia by early March, reports Military Times, bringing the number of sites to 11. The military has already been delivering shots at centers in New York and Texas, reports AP.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced that the state’s fourth mass vaccination site will be opening at Regency Furniture Stadium in Waldorf, Fox 5 News reports.

Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary Richard Stone said he will not mandate the COVID-19 vaccine for employees at the Veterans Health Administration, reports Federal News Network.

One-dose vaccines produced in Maryland could be available soon, reports Maryland Matters.

The name of Mary Jackson, NASA’s first African-American female engineer and one of the inspirations for the book “Hidden Figures,” will officially adorn the space agency’s Washington, DC, headquarters, reports CNN.

Three Air Test and Evaluation Squadron 21 personnel were honored at NAS Pax River last month: MAJ Joshua Foxton received Naval Test Wing Atlantic’s Test Pilot of the Year award, Lt. Brandon Merchant received the Maintenance Officer of the Year award, and Chief Aviation Electrician’s Mate (Aviation Warfare) Sergio Reyes received the Maintenance Chief Petty Officer of the Year award, reports The Tester.

Maryland Del. Neil Parrott, a Washington County Republican, has introduced a bill in the General Assembly that would bar local jurisdictions from stopping or regulating minors from selling nonalcoholic drinks on private property, reports Capital News Service. “Basically it’s a protection,” Parrott said. “Lemonade stands are kind of like apple pie in America, and baseball.”

Contracts:

J.F. Taylor Inc., Lexington Park, Maryland, is awarded a $28,164,077 cost reimbursable, cost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. This contract provides ship, air and combat integration and identification engineering services in support of the Combat Integration and Identification Systems Division of the Naval Air Warfare Center, Aircraft Division, Webster Outlying Field, Maryland. Work will be performed in Lexington Park, Maryland (80%); and Saint Inigoes, Maryland (20%), and is expected to be completed in June 2025. No funds will be obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was competitively procured via an electronic request for proposal; one offer was received. The Naval Air Warfare Center, Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity (N00421-21-D-0016).

Zenetex LLC, Herndon, Virginia, is awarded a $32,974,300 cost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. This contract provides liaison services between the Navy Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Program Management Office, Naval Supply Systems Command Business Support Center, and Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR). Services and products provided will support the NAVAIR Navy ERP Business Office (NBO) Center of Excellence in business solutions management, reporting and analysis, user management and NBO operational support, including Navy ERP modernization and migration efforts to the Systems Applications and Products S/4HANA capability. Work will be performed in Patuxent River, Maryland, and is expected to be completed in March 2026. No funds will be obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was competitively procured via an electronic request for proposal and two offers were received. The Naval Air Warfare Center, Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity (N00421-21-D-0015).

DCS Corp., Alexandria, Virginia, is awarded a $10,730,396 modification (P00031) to previously awarded cost reimbursable, cost-plus-fixed-fee contract N00421-17-C-0043. This modification exercises an option to provide services for planning and execution of test efforts for various aircraft and weapons components through Milestone C decision. These services include engineering, design, integration, test and evaluation for developmental and operational test and evaluation efforts associated with modifications to existing commercial-off-the-shelf and non-developmental items in support of the Air Vehicle Test and Evaluation Division for Naval Test Wing Atlantic Command. Work will be performed in Patuxent River, Maryland, and is expected to be completed in February 2022. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $474,743; and fiscal 2020 working capital (Navy) funds in the amount of $3,022,000, will be obligated at time of award, $474,743 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Warfare Center, Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Tribalco LLC, Bethesda, Maryland, was awarded an $8,863,183 modification (P00015) to contract W912DY-16-D-0021 for support and services to manage the complete life-cycle of the Army Corps of Engineers radio communications mission. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of March 12, 2022. US Army Corps of Engineers, Huntsville, Alabama, is the contracting activity.

AXIS GeoSpatial LLC, Easton, Maryland, was awarded a $16,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for photogrammetric and light detection and ranging surveying and mapping. Bids were solicited via the internet with 38 received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Feb. 24, 2026. US Army Corps of Engineers, St. Louis, Missouri, is the contracting activity (W912P9-21-D-0024).

BPPNA GOT/IST, Chicago, Illinois (SPE602-21-D-0475, $223,310,230); Petromax Refining Co., Houston, Texas (SPE602-21-D-0474, $211,806,891); ExxonMobil Corp., Spring, Texas (SPE602-21-D-0472, $114,876,540); Valero Marketing & Supply Co., San Antonio, Texas (SPE602-21-D-0473, $95,190,177); Phillips 66 Co., Houston, Texas (SPE602-21-D-0463, $71,492,582); Placid Refining Co. LP, Port Allen, Louisiana (SPE602-21-D-0468, $60,344,016); Calumet Shreveport Fuels LLC, Indianapolis, Indiana (SPE602-21-D-0470, $30,297,760); Wynnewood Energy Co. LLC, Sugar Land, Texas (SPE602-21-D-0462, $29,720,458); Alon USA LP, Dallas, Texas (SPE602-21-D-0459, $27,802,354); Husky Marketing & Supply Co., Dublin, Ohio (SPE602-21-D-0465, $26,701,080); Hunt Refining Co., Tuscaloosa, Alabama (SPE602-21-D-0466, $25,394,700); BP Products North America Inc., Chicago, Illinois (SPE602-21-D-0476, $13,729,650); Tesoro Refining & Marketing Co. LLC, San Antonio, Texas (SPE602-21-D-0471, $11,648,060); Hermes Consolidated LLC, doing business as Wyoming Refining Co., Rapid City, South Dakota (SPE602-21-D-0464, $11,374,500); Epic Aviation LLC, Salem, Oregon (SPE602-21-D-0469, $10,324,202); Marathon Petroleum Co. LP, Findlay, Ohio (SPE602-21-D-0460, $8,926,717); and Lazarus Energy Holdings LLC, Houston, Texas (SPE602-21-D-0467, $8,239,759), have each been awarded a fixed-price with economic-price-adjustment, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract under solicitation SPE602-20-R-0714 for various types of fuel. These were competitive acquisitions with 28 responses received. These are one-year contracts with a 30-day carryover. Locations of performance are Alabama, Arkansas, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, West Virginia, Wisconsin and Wyoming, with an April 30, 2022, performance completion date. Using customer is Defense Logistics Agency Energy. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2021 through 2022 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Energy, Fort Belvoir, Virginia.

Aero International LLC, Alexandria, Virginia, has been awarded a maximum $8,034,163 firm-fixed-price, fixed-quantity contract for E-3 power static inverters. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.301-1. This is a two-year contract with no option periods. Locations of performance are Virginia and California, with a July 15, 2022, performance completion date. Using military service is Air Force. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2021 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is Defense Logistics Agency Aviation, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma (SPRTA1-21-C-0001).

Comprehensive Health Services, a Caliburn International LLC Co., Cape Canaveral, Florida, was awarded an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (HQ0034-21-D-0009) with a maximum amount of $100,000,000. The Defense Civilian Personnel Advisory Service (DCPAS) has a requirement to procure Occupational Health and Medical Case Review Support Services. The principal objective is for the contractor to provide a network of qualified medical providers to deliver occupational health services within the contiguous US as well as outside the contiguous US, to include the Virgin Islands, Guam, Puerto Rico, Hawaii and Alaska. Providers will perform services at a variety of health and wellness service facilities and may conduct outreach services using mobile vans and outreach staff. The contractor shall provide all personnel, equipment, supplies, facilities, transportation, tools, materials, supervision and other items and non-personal services necessary to perform Occupational Health and Medical Case Review services in support of DCPAS. Work performance will take place in the National Capital Region. No funds will be obligated at the award of the basic contract. The work is expected to be completed by March 9, 2026. Washington Headquarters Services, Arlington, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

Huntington Ingalls Industries’ Newport News Shipbuilding Division, Newport News, Virginia, is awarded a $31,000,000 cost-plus-incentive-fee modification to previously awarded contract N00024-16-C-4316 for supplemental overhaul, modernization, repair and maintenance work for the refueling complex overhaul of the USS George Washington (CVN 73). Work will be performed in Newport News, Virginia, and is expected to complete by May 2022. Fiscal 2021 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funding in the amount of $31,000,000 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Raytheon Intelligence & Space, Sterling, Virginia, is awarded a $28,954,179 non-commercial, cost-plus-award-fee contract for operation and maintenance services for the relocatable over-the-horizon radar system in support of the Forces Surveillance Support Center, Chesapeake, Virginia. This contract includes a one-year base and four one-year option periods, which if all exercised, will bring the contract value to $146,255,516. Work will be performed in Chesapeake, Virginia (48%); Freer, Texas (10%); Premont, Texas (10%); New Kent, Virginia (9%); Juana Diaz, Puerto Rico (9%); Vieques, Puerto Rico (9%); Dallas, Texas (3%); and Fairfax, Virginia (2%). Work will begin May 2021 and is expected to be completed by April 2022; if all options are exercised, work will be completed in April 2026. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $14,477,090 will be incrementally funded under the contract’s base period at time of award and funds will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured in accordance with Federal Acquisition Regulation 15. The solicitation was posted on Navy Electronic Commerce Online and the beta.SAM.gov website with one offer received. Naval Supply Systems Command, Fleet Logistics Center, Norfolk, Contracting Department, Philadelphia Office, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is the contracting activity (N00189-21-C-Z028).

Atlantic Diving Supply Inc., Virginia Beach, Virginia (W91CRB-21-A-0002); Aquila International LLC, Woodbridge, Virginia (W91CRB-21-A-0003); Government Suppliers & Associates Inc., Vonore, Tennessee (W91CRB-21-A-0004); RRDS Inc., Irvine, California (W91CRB-21-A-0005); and US 21 Inc., Fairfax, Virginia (W91CRB-21-A-0006), will compete for each order of the $28,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for the procurement of organizational clothing and individual equipment to support Foreign Military Sales requirements. Bids were solicited via the internet with seven received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Feb. 24, 2026. US Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Leidos Inc., Reston, Virginia, was awarded a $13,911,950 modification (P00013) to contract W58RGZ-20-C-0024 to support the continued system operation and sustainment services, and test and training services, in support of the Saturn Arch Aerial Intelligence Systems Quick Reaction Capability program. Work will be performed in Reston, Virginia; Bridgewater, Virginia; and Huntsville, Virginia, with an estimated completion date of March 16, 2024. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance (Army) funds in the amount of $13,911,950 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity.

WEB LLC, Springfield, Virginia, was awarded an $11,605,437 firm-fixed-price contract for the renovation of an aircraft maintenance hangar and the construction of an addition to the hangar located at Homestead Air Reserve Base, Florida. Bids were solicited via the internet with four received. Work will be performed in Homestead, Florida, with an estimated completion date of Oct. 19, 2022. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance (defense-wide) funds in the amount of $11,605,437 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Corps of Engineers, Louisville, Kentucky, is the contracting activity (W912QR-21-C-0014).

Leidos Inc., Reston, Virginia, was awarded a $10,000,000 modification (P00037) to contract W52P1J-18-C-0002 for Class V munitions supply support for all ammunition stocks accounted for by 1st Sustainment Command. Work will be performed in Kuwait City, Kuwait, with an estimated completion date of Feb. 28, 2022. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance (Army) funds in the amount of $10,000,000 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Contracting Command, Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois, is the contracting activity.

General Dynamics Once Source LLC, Falls Church, Virginia (FA8240-21-D-3501); ManTech Advanced Systems International Inc., Herndon, Virginia (FA8240-21-D-3601); and Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., McLean, Virginia (FA8240-21-D-3701), were awarded a ceiling $4,445,000,000 multiple award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for the Air Force (AF) Special Access Program (SAP) security support services effort. This contract provides for assistance of the AF cognizant security authority in oversight of enhanced national security objectives supporting AF SAP interests. A large majority of the work will be performed in the National Capital Region and is expected to be completed March 9, 2031. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition and three offers were received. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance funds; fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation funds; and fiscal 2021 other procurement funds will be used with no funds being obligated at the time of award. Air Force Text Center, Hill Air Force Base, Utah, is the contracting activity.

InDyne Inc., Sterling, Virginia, has been awarded a $52,552,505 modification (P00090) to contract FA2517-18-C-8000 for Solid State Phased Array Radar Systems (SSPARS). The contract modification is for the management, operation, maintenance and logistical support of SSPARS. Work will be performed at Beale Air Force Base, California; Cape Cod Air Force Station (AFS), Massachusetts; Clear AFS, Alaska; Thule Air Base, Greenland; and Royal Air Force Fylingdales, United Kingdom, and is expected to be completed April 30, 2022. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance funds in the full amount are being obligated at the time of award. Total cumulative face value of the contract is $152,122,325. The 21st Contracting Squadron, Peterson AFB, Colorado, is the contracting activity.

CAE USA-Mission Solutions Inc., Tampa, Florida, has been awarded a $10,805,962 firm-fixed-price modification (P00037) to contract FA4890-17-C-0006 for the F-15E, F-16 and F-22A contract aircrew training and courseware development contract. The modification is for exercising Option Year Four. Work will be performed at Joint Base (JB) Langley-Eustis, Virginia; Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina; Shaw AFB, South Carolina; Tyndall AFB, Florida; Nellis AFB, Nevada; Hill AFB, Utah; and Mountain Home AFB, Idaho, and is expected to be completed March 31, 2022. The total cumulative face value of the contract is $49,674,064. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance funds in the full amount will be obligated at the time of award. Acquisition Management and Integration Center, JB Langley-Eustis, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

MPR Associates Inc., Alexandria, Virginia, was awarded a $90,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for construction and engineering services to support the development of various projects within or assigned to the US Army Corps of Engineers Huntington District. Bids were solicited via the internet with five received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Feb. 25, 2028. US Army Corps of Engineers, Huntington, West Virginia, is the contracting activity (W91237-21-D-0010).

Leidos Inc., Gaithersburg, Maryland, was awarded a $34,115,686 modification (P00041) to contract W58RGZ-17-C-0058 for contractor logistics support services for the Afghan Air Force and the Ministry of the Interior’s Special Mission Wing. Work will be performed in Kabul, Afghanistan, with an estimated completion date of May 31, 2021. Fiscal 2010 Afghanistan security forces funds in the amount of $34,115,686 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity.

Contrack Watts Inc., McLean, Virginia (N44255-21-D-5003); Manson Construction Co., Seattle, Washington (N44255-21-D-5004); Nova Group Inc., Napa, California (N44255-21-D-5005); R.E. Staite Engineering Inc., San Diego, California (N44255-21-D-5006); The Dutra Group, San Rafael, California (N44255-21-D-5007); Triton Marine Construction Group, Bremerton, Washington (N44255-21-D-5008); Western Marine Construction Inc., Seattle, Washington (N44255-21-D-5009); and McMillen LLC, Boise, Idaho (N44255-21-D-5010), are awarded a combined maximum $240,000,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity multiple award design-build or design-bid-build construction contract for construction projects, located primarily within the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Northwest area of operations (AO). Types of projects will include, but are not limited to, marine piers, wharves, quay walls, bulkheads, sea walls, dry docks, boat ramps, docks and marinas, shore protection, rip rap, breakwaters, wave attenuation, mooring dolphins, buoys, primary and secondary fendering, pile driving, sheet piles, dredging and disposal. The work may also include design and construction of all utilities and other facilities in the marine waterfront area and/or related to marine waterfront operations, in support of Navy vessels and port operations. The maximum dollar value includes the base period and four option years for all eight contracts. Seed project task order N4425521FX0001, Explosive Handling Wharf-1 (EHW) structure pile replacement (Phases 4 and 5 of 9), Building 7501, Naval Base Kitsap Bangor, Silverdale, Washington, is being awarded at this time. Contrack Watts Inc. is being awarded the initial task order at $6,056,000, for the construction of replacement structure piles for the EHW at Naval Base Kitsap Bangor. Work for this task order is expected to be completed by March 2022. All work on this contract will be performed primarily within the NAVFAC Northwest AO which includes Washington (92%); Oregon (2%); Alaska (2%); Idaho (1%); Montana (1%); Wyoming (1%); and the remainder of the US (1%). The term of the contract is not to exceed 60 months, with an expected completion date of February 2026. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance (Navy) (O&M,N) contract funds in the amount of $6,091,000 (includes $6,056,000 for the initial seed project and a total of $35,000 in guaranteed minimums [$5,000 for each of the remaining seven firms]) are obligated on this award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Future task orders will be primarily funded by military construction (Navy); O&M,N; and defense working capital funds. This contract was competitively procured via the Fed Biz Opps online website with nine proposals received. These eight contractors may compete for task orders under the terms and conditions of the awarded contract. NAVFAC Northwest, Silverdale, Washington, is the contracting activity.

Austal USA, Mobile, Alabama, is awarded a $235,000,000 fixed-priced-incentive firm-target undefinitized contract modification to previously awarded contract N00024-19-C-2227 for the detail design and construction of Expeditionary Fast Transport (EPF) 15. Work performed is for the detail design and construction of EPF 15. The EPF class provides high speed, shallow draft transportation capability to support the intra-theater maneuver of personnel, supplies and equipment for the Navy, Marine Corps, and Army. Work will be performed in Mobile, Alabama (63%); Fairfax, Virginia (10%); Novi, Michigan (10%); Houston, Texas (3%); Slidell, Louisiana (2%); Franklin, Massachusetts (2%); Rhinelander, Wisconsin (2%); Chesapeake, Virginia (1%); with other efforts performed at various locations throughout the U.S. (4%); and various locations outside the US (3%). Work is expected to complete by March 2024. Fiscal 2021 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $60,000,000 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, DC, is the contracting activity.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Pascagoula, Mississippi, is awarded a $36,947,659 cost-plus-fixed fee contract for life cycle engineering and support for the LPD-17 class Amphibious Transport Dock Ship program. This contract includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $213,922,729. Work will be performed in Pascagoula, Mississippi (95%); and Norfolk, Virginia (5%), and is expected to be completed by June 2022. If all options are exercised, work will continue through December 2025. Fiscal 2016 (46.94%); 2021 (37.46%); and 2017 (15.60%), shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funding in the combined amount of $20,914,021 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured in accordance with 10 US Code 2304 (c)(1) and Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1; only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, DC, is the contracting activity (N00024-21-C-2443).

The Boeing Co., Huntington Beach, California, is awarded a $7,864,000 cost plus incentive fee and cost plus-fixed-fee contract modification (P00006) to previously awarded and announced contract N00030-21-C-6002 for the US and United Kingdom to provide FY21/FY22 Trident II (D5) Inertial Navigation equipment technical engineering support services. Work will be performed at Huntington Beach, California (63%); and Heath, Ohio (13%), along with Field Engineering conducted at Puget Sound, Washington (4%); Heath, Ohio (4%); Mitchell Field, New York (4%); Norfolk, Virginia (4%); Kings Bay, Georgia (4%); Port Canaveral, Florida (2%), and Faslane, Scotland (2%), with an expected completion date of Sept. 30, 2022. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $7,864,000 will be obligated and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was a sole-source acquisition in accordance with 10 US Code 2304(c)(1) and (4). Strategic Systems Programs, Washington, DC, is the contracting activity.

CACI Enterprise Solutions Inc., Chantilly, Virginia (SP4701-21-D-8002); and Tritus Technologies Inc., Gainesville, Virginia (SP4701-21-D-8003), are sharing a maximum $34,145,675 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract under solicitation SP4701-20-R-0013 for various types of sustainment, development and support services for the Procurement Integrated Enterprise Environment Common Operating Environment. This was a competitive acquisition with seven responses received. These are one-year base contracts with two one-year option periods and a three-month transition-out period. Location of performance is Virginia, with a Feb. 28, 2022, ordering period end date. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2021 through 2022 defense working capital funds; research, development, test and evaluation funds and operations and maintenance funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency, Contracting Services Office, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

CORRECTION: The Feb. 23, 2021, announcement of an award to ASRC Federal Field Services LLC, Beltsville, Maryland (FA3002-21-C-0003), for Vance Air Force Base, Oklahoma, base operation support included the incorrect amount of money being obligated at the time of award. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $21,654,522 are being obligated at the time of award.

