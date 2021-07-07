Summer Grab & Go Meals Start July 7

Posted by Lexi Leader on Wednesday, July 7, 2021

St. Mary’s County Public Schools’ free summer meals program begins today and runs through August 25. Meals are for children 18 and younger, free of charge.

On Wednesdays, July 7 – August 25, the SMCPS’ food service will operate a Grab & Go breakfast and lunch pickup at G.W. Carver Elementary School and Greenview Knolls Elementary School from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm. Parents or guardians may visit either site to pick up seven days of nutritious breakfast and lunch for their child.

Additionally, on Wednesdays, July 7 – August 4, the Judy Center will be offering weekly learn at home family activity bags at G.W. Carver Elementary School and Greenview Knolls Elementary School from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm.

For additional information regarding the meals, contact Food and Nutrition Services at foodservice@smcps.org. For more information regarding weekly family activity bags, call the Judy Center at 301-863- 4068.