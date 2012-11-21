How to Make Holiday Stuffed Ham
In Southern Maryland the holidays just aren’t the holidays without a stuffed ham.
African Americans are credited with inventing the dish virtually unique to Southern Maryland and involving a marbling look of a corned ham stuffed with cabbage and kale.
If you’re thinking of stuffing your own, this video is a good prep. Otherwise place an order with Lenny’s Restaurant in California, Maryland at 301-737-0777.
Lenny’s has been a family owned business since 1952 with a reputation for great food, outstanding service and a memorable experience.
“We think of our guests as family and hope you feel like family when you come to our restaurant,” says Dan Rebarchick who grew up in the restaurant started by his father.
[youtube=http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YBUYWSmeNWs]
Danny, You Da Man!!!!! Great stuffed ham video! I can taste it now.
I am cooking this myself for the first time and thanks to this video looks like I might have a shot at making it come out alright. Thanks Dan. BTW Jack Russell you would not happen to be the Captain of the Dee Of St Mary’s? If so this is dangerousdan from Tilghman Island that used to crew for Bobby Marshell on the Virginia W. Email me back if this is you. dangerousdan8675309@yahoo.com.
“African Americans are credited with inventing the dish…” that is one interpretation…but it is more likely that it came from England…a new world variation of stuffed chine, a dish associated with Lincolnshire which is salted pork stuffed with parsley. It is made in a somewhat similar manner as well. http://www.cooksinfo.com/lincolnshire-stuffed-chine
The other story where it came from is the cook for the jesuit fathers came up with it in the 1600 as a treat for them after thier lenten fast. stuffed ham is also found in some parts of kentuckey. there were people from st. marys that wnet there in the earliy 1800 s as there was a depression in this area. Dan, say hello to capt. bobby for me
Capt. bert