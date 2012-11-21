How to Make Holiday Stuffed Ham

Pax Leader

Dan Rebarchick, owner and chef

In Southern Maryland the holidays just aren’t the holidays without a stuffed ham.

African Americans are credited with inventing the dish virtually unique to Southern Maryland and involving a marbling look of a corned ham stuffed with cabbage and kale.

If you’re thinking of stuffing your own, this video is a good prep. Otherwise place an order with Lenny’s Restaurant in California, Maryland at 301-737-0777.

Lenny’s has been a family owned business since 1952 with a reputation for great food, outstanding service and a memorable experience.

“We think of our guests as family and hope you feel like family when you come to our restaurant,” says Dan Rebarchick who grew up in the restaurant started by his father.

[youtube=http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YBUYWSmeNWs]