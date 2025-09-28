Stewart Artwork in New College Exhibit

Posted by Lexi Leader on Sunday, September 28, 2025 · Leave a Comment

38 Portraits of Historic Sotterley Descendants to Be Featured at SMCM

Historic Sotterley will partner with the Boyden Gallery at St. Mary’s College of Maryland to present a new art exhibit, “Sharing our Common Humanity from Common Ground.” The exhibit features the first 38 portraits of Historic Sotterley descendants by artist Nicole Stewart with additional work by photographer Ken Barlow and quilter Dr. Joan M.E. Gaither.

Visitors can view the exhibit from September 30 through December 12 during the Boyden Gallery’s open hours, Tuesdays through Fridays from 11am to 6pm and on Saturdays from 11am to 4pm.

A special soft opening of the exhibit will be available for viewing from 11am to 6pm Monday, September 29, and an opening reception for the exhibit will be held 4:45 to 6pm September 30.

Both the soft opening and the reception are open to the public.

The Boyden Gallery is in Montgomery Hall on the SMCM campus. A map of the campus can be found here.