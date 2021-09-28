September 28, 2021

Art & Lifestyle:

Thinking About Buying an Electric Vehicle? -

Tuesday, September 28, 2021

Winners Chosen in DNR Photo Contest -

Monday, September 27, 2021

First Friday Oct. 1 in Leonardtown -

Sunday, September 26, 2021

Legislative Package Hearing Set Oct. 5 -

Thursday, September 23, 2021

State of the County Report Available Online

Posted by on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 · Leave a Comment 

State of the County

Citizens who want to learn more about progress made by St. Mary’s County during the previous fiscal year can now view the 2021 State of the County video report.

The report highlights projects and programs undertaken in the past fiscal year and looks ahead to current projects in the county. An executive summary is a companion piece to the video and details the accomplishments recognized in the video.

Residents may view the State of the County on the public information office webpage here. A copy of the executive summary is also available for viewing and downloading.

For more information, call 301-475-4200, ext.1340.

Filed under Leader Features · Tagged with , , , , ,

Leave A Comment