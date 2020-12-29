Start the New Year With a 1st Day Hike

Posted by Lexi Leader on Tuesday, December 29, 2020 · Leave a Comment

Start the new year off on the right foot! Maryland State Parks will be offering self-guided hike opportunities across the state from January 1-3, 2021. Due to safety precautions, staff will not be leading the hikes this year; however, they are providing plenty of information and well-marked trails to get you started.

The First Day Hikes website is being updated with more information about hikes all around Maryland. First Day Hike “I Hiked” Stickers will be available while supplies last. Please help them collect data. Fill out a quick form after your hike.

For a list of this year’s hikes across the state, click here.

In St. Mary’s County, Ranger Fiona Tillett recommends Greenwell State Park at 25420 Rosedale Manor Land in Hollywood.

Hikers Choice – Easy/Moderate- Mileage Varies. Choose your own hiking experience. Be mindful of hunting areas, wear brightly colored clothing. Post a photo on the Friends of Point Lookout Facebook page.

Additional details about Greenwell State Paek: Leashed pets are welcome. Some trails accessible for strollers. Portable restroom available at main parking lot.

For additional information, contact the park directly at 301-872-5688 or mail pointlookout.statepark@maryland.gov or fiona.tillett@maryland.gov​.

First Day Hikes are part of a nationwide initiative led by America’s State Parks that encourages all 50 states to offer outdoor hiking opportunities on the first day of the new year. Join Maryland on January 1 or throughout the first weekend of the new year for a self-guided hike at a state park near you.

Be sure to follow Maryland State Parks’ guidelines for outdoor exercise and recreation to slow the spread of COVID-19, including keeping a 6-foot distance from anyone outside of your household and wearing a face covering when in close proximity to others and when indoors. If you are sick or have been sick over the past two weeks, please stay home to recuperate. If the parking lot is full when attempting to visit a park, please return during an off-peak time, visit an alternative location, or return home and visit at another time when the park is not busy.​