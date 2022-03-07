Stars of the Festival — Cherry Blossoms!

Posted by Tom Watts on Monday, March 7, 2022 · Leave a Comment

The Lexington Park Arts Park will host the annual Cherry Blossom Festival on March 26.

The event will be held from noon to 4 pm at the Lexington Manor Passive Park at 21675 South Coral Drive in Lexington Park, MD.

The event will feature food trucks, arts and crafts, nature walks, community garden information, fitness challenges, information booths, skateboarding demos, Maryland Day games, face painting, fun runs, disc golf lessons, live music, giveaways and much more.

There are no fees for the event. There will be several food trucks and commercial vendors on-site with items for purchase.

All are invited to attend and enjoy this free family fun day in the newly opened facility. Parking for the event will be available at Lancaster Park at 21550 Willows Drive in Lexington Park.

The LMPP includes an arts park, a disc golf course, and an interpretive center. Recent improvements include new trails, roadways, and areas for nonmotorized transit.

For more information, email [email protected] or click here.