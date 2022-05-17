St. Mary’s Voting Districts Have Changed

Posted by Publisher on Tuesday, May 17, 2022

By Viki Volk

This post is part of a LexLeader series about the upcoming July 19, 2022, Maryland Primary Election. Voters who are registered Republicans by June 28, 2022, can vote for candidates seeking election to one of 15 locally elected offices in St. Mary’s County. Nine of those offices will be decided in the July 19, 2022, Republican Primary.

In the November General Election, two-thirds of St. Mary’s County voters will have local candidate choices in only five offices. In the northern Legislative District voters will only have choices in four.

To vote in the Maryland July 19 Republican Primary you can register here. This does not obligate you to anything. You can change your voter affiliation again after the Primary Election. You do not have to vote the same in the General Election as in the Primary.

I’m not in 29B anymore. And maybe you, too, have been redistricted out of your accustomed Legislative District too. Check out the new 2022 Legislative Districts.

From the signs lining Route 249, I’m pretty sure I’m not the only one late to the realization that my Delegate has changed. Well, my Delegate, Brian Crosby, hasn’t changed. He still lives in District 29B. But my address has moved into District 29C.

None of the addresses off Route 249 are in Delegate Crosby’s Legislative District 29B anymore.

The entire Piney Point peninsula is now part of Legislative District 29C, following the Potomac River from Piney Point up to Leonardtown then cutting straight across St. Mary’s to the east to include the tail-end of Calvert County. There is no incumbent running in the newly configured Legislative District 29C.

There are three Legislative Districts in St. Mary’s County. Voters in each district elect a Delegate to represent them in Annapolis. All of Legislative District 29 is represented by one State Senator.

The rough boundaries of District 29C are described above; District 29B stretches from California south to Point Lookout; District 29A covers everything north of Leonardtown.

St. Mary’s County Board of Elections has numerous ways you can confirm which district includes your address on their Redistricting page. Not all local maps or campaign website maps have been fully updated.

District 29 Senator Jack Bailey and District 29A Delegate Matt Morgan, Republicans, are unchallenged in the Primary or General Election. They will continue to serve through 2026.

Legislative District 29B holds the only Democratic Primary for a St. Mary’s County office. Incumbent Brian Crosby is being challenged in the July 19 Maryland Primary by Valarie Alisha Dove-Swaringer. The winner faces Republican Deb Rey, in November. [NOTE: This District has been significantly reconfigured. Many people voting in the 2018 Crosby-Rey race will not be voting in District 29B in 2022.]

Legislative District 29C has a Republican Primary between Todd Morgan, a county commissioner for the past 12 years, and Tim Gowen, named Assistant Adjutant General in 2015 and Adjunct General of the Maryland Army National Guard since 2019. The winner faces Democrat Bill Bates, in November. [NOTE: Many voters who voted in the District 29B race in 2018 will be voting in the 29C race in 2022]

In addition to the 29A Delegate and State Senator, other St. Mary’s County candidates are also without Primary or General Election challenges: St. Mary’s County Treasurer Christy Kelly and Register of Wills Phyllis A. Superior, Republicans, will continue serving in their offices through 2026.

