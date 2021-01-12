St. Mary’s Residents 75 & Older Can Register for Vaccine

The St. Mary’s County Health Department has opened COVID-19 vaccination registration for St. Mary’s County residents 75 and older in preparation for the next phase of local COVID vaccination efforts.

Registration is available here.

The St. Mary’s Department of Aging & Human Services in cooperation with the health department is available to provide registration assistance for seniors or their caregivers. Please call the St. Mary’s County Department of Aging & Human Services at 301-475-4200, ext. 1049 to speak with a staff member if you need help registering.

For Vaccination Appointment:

You must have identification verifying age 75 years or older and residency in St. Mary’s County. Registration for a vaccine appointment is required to receive the vaccine. Registered individuals should arrive at their scheduled appointment time. Please do not arrive early as the higher volume impacts traffic flow and could result in longer waiting times.

“Having the COVID-19 vaccine available to our community’s older adults of at least 75 years of age provides an opportunity for them to guard against the COVID-19 virus while bringing them a sense of relief and peace of mind,” said Lori Jennings-Harris, director of the St. Mary’s County Department of Aging & Human Services.

In addition to now registering residents 75 and older for vaccination, the health department is preparing to deliver COVID-19 vaccine for other groups that are part of future phases of local vaccination efforts. Additional information on local COVID-19 vaccination clinics and other eligible groups will be shared as priority categories are released by the state. SMCHD mass vaccination events will continue as vaccine supply becomes available to the local health department.

For information, go to www.smchd.org/covid-19-vaccine.