St. Mary’s Gov’t Veterans Day Operations

Posted by Lexi Leader on Thursday, November 7, 2024 · Leave a Comment

All St. Mary’s County government administrative offices will be closed on Monday, November 11, 2024, in observance of Veterans Day. Offices will resume normal operating schedules on Tuesday, November 12.

The November 11 closure also includes:

St. Mary’s County Libraries (Charlotte Hall, Leonardtown, and Lexington Park)

Senior Activity Centers (Garvey, Loffler, and Northern), and there will be no home-delivered meals

St. Mary’s Transit System

Animal Adoption & Resource Center

The following SMCG operations will be open November 11:

Convenience centers and the St. Andrew’s Landfill

Department of Recreation & Parks programs and facilities

Wellness & Aquatics Center (6am – 8pm)

St. Clement’s Island Museum, Piney Point Lighthouse Museum, and the Old Jail Museum (10am – 5pm)

Wicomico Shores Golf Course (closing at 4:30pm)

Riverview Restaurant (10am – 3pm)

Additionally, the public tis invited to salute America’s veterans at the annual Veterans Day parade and memorial ceremony on November 11, 2024; information available at www.visitleonardtownmd.com/veteransday.

The St. Mary’s County Health Department will be closed November 11 in recognition of Veterans Day. This includes the main office in Leonardtown and all satellite offices. Normal operations will resume the following business day.

Visit smchd.org for more information on SMCHD locations and services.