St. Mary’s Govt. Labor Day Operations

Posted by Lexi Leader on Saturday, August 30, 2025

All St. Mary’s County government administrative offices will be closed Monday, September 1, 2025, in observance of Labor Day. Offices will resume normal operating schedules September 2.

The September 1 closure includes:

St. Mary’s County libraries (Charlotte Hall, Leonardtown, and Lexington Park)

Senior activity centers (Garvey, Loffler, and Northern), and there will be no home-delivered meals

St. Mary’s Transit System

Department of Recreation & Parks indoor programs and facilities (exclusions included below)

Convenience centers and the St. Andrew’s Landfill

Animal Adoption & Resource Center

The following government operations will be open on September 1:

Great Mills Pool (11am – 5pm)

Wellness & Aquatics Center (6am – noon)

St. Clement’s Island Museum*, Piney Point Lighthouse Museum, and the Old Jail Museum (10am – 5pm)

Wicomico Shores Golf Course and Riverview Restaurant

Elms Beach, Myrtle Point, and Snow Hill waterfront parks (8am – 8:30pm)

Splash Pad at Nicolet Park (noon – 6pm)

*Please note that the St. Clement’s Island Museum building will close for construction effective Wednesday, August 27, with only limited services available (i.e., seasonal water taxi to the island, museum store, etc.). Click here for details.

Health Department Operations for the Labor Day

The St. Mary’s County Health Department will be closed September 1. This includes the main office in Leonardtown and all satellite offices. Normal operations will resume September 2.