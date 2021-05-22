Spreading Joy at Greenwell Foundation

Posted by Lexi Leader on Saturday, May 22, 2021

The Greenwell Foundation made its May Open Barn event just a little more special. Unicorns and goats helped spread joy to visitors.

It was a beautiful spring day for the May 1 outing, and the Greenwell Foundation welcomed more than 100 young and young-at-heart members of the community to celebrate unicorns.

Costumes abounded, many photos were taken, and everyone enjoyed themselves safely, maintaining state and local guidelines as the community emerged from the pandemic.

Greenwell Executive Director Jolanda Campbell was particularly pleased with the behavior of the foundation’s newest members, goats Billy and Taco.

“They had a great time meeting everyone, and all our visitors loved them,” she said.

Greenwell Foundation’s Open Barns are held the first Saturday of every month from 9 am to noon and are free to attend.

In June, the foundation will host pony rides (for a fee), and friends from the Lexington Park Library will hold an outdoor story time at 10 am.

Get more information about Greenwell Foundation programs here or by calling 301-373-9775.

In the photo above: Bryndley Dorn, 6, of California meets fellow “unicorn,” Levi the mini horse, at Greenwell Foundation’s May 2021 Open Barn.