Special Juneteenth Hours at Drayden Schoolhouse

Posted by Lexi Leader on Friday, June 14, 2024

The Unified Committee for Afro-American Contributions (UCAC) will offer free open houses at the Drayden African American Schoolhouse in Drayden from 11am to 2pm June 15, 16, and 19 (special Juneteenth holiday hours).

The schoolhouse is one of the nation’s best-preserved one-room African American schoolhouses. Its story represents a significant part of St. Mary’s County’s African American history. Visitors are invited to learn more about the restored schoolhouse, its rich history, and its importance to education in St. Mary’s. Hear the stories about how African American students learned in this school up until the mid-20th century.

Volunteers will be available on-site during the open houses to share stories about the schoolhouse’s history with visitors. All ages are welcome, and admission is free.

Special programs are also offered for school, bus, and other tour groups that would like to schedule a visit to the Drayden site. Individual visitors who would like to see the schoolhouse during times outside open house hours can call the Piney Point Lighthouse Museum at 301-994-1471 to arrange a visit.

The schoolhouse is at 18287 Cherryfield Road.

Open houses are also planned July 6, August 3, September 7, and October 5.

For more information about the open houses, programs, and more, visit the Drayden African American Schoolhouse Facebook page at Facebook.com/DraydenSchool or call 301-994-1471.