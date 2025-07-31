Sonja Cox New Chair of CSM Trustees

SMECO’s President and CEO Sonja Cox is the new chair of the College of Southern Maryland Board of Trustees. From left are Shawn Coates, the board’s immediate past chair; Ms. Cox; and Christy Lombardi, board vice chair. (CSM photo)

The College of Southern Maryland Board of Trustees approved new board leadership during its meeting in June. The board unanimously elected Sonja Cox of St. Mary’s County as chair, Christy Lombardi of Calvert County as vice chair, and named Shawn Coates of Charles County as immediate past chair.

Ms. Cox was appointed to the board in 2019 and has served as chair of the Human Resources Committee and vice chair of the board.

She is the president and CEO of Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative, where she has worked since 1999.

She became SMECO’s fifth CEO in 2020, joining a small group of women leading electric cooperatives nationwide. A certified public accountant licensed in Maryland, Ms. Cox holds a degree in accounting from the University of Maryland University College and an MBA in finance from Johns Hopkins University. She also serves on the board of directors and Strategic Planning Committee for ACES Power Marketing and the National Renewables Cooperative Organization.

As chair of the CSM Trustees, Ms. Cox will work with the trustees to support CSM’s mission and priorities.

“It is an honor to serve the college and our community in this capacity,” she said. “CSM is a vital part of Southern Maryland, and I look forward to working with my colleagues to continue strengthening access to education and opportunity for all residents in our region.”

Ms. Lombardi, a 2005 CSM alumna, was appointed to the board in 2019 and has been reappointed for a term through 2026.

She currently serves as executive vice president and chief human resources officer for Shore United Bank and Shore Bancshares.

Prior to Shore United’s 2023 merger with Community Bank of the Chesapeake, Ms. Lombardi was executive vice president and COO at Community Bank of the Chesapeake, where she oversaw operations, corporate governance, administration, and multiple strategic initiatives. With more than 25 years of banking experience, she also serves on the Maryland Bankers Association Board of Directors, the Tri-County Council for Southern Maryland Board, and the Southern Maryland Workforce Development Board. She holds a master’s in management and an MBA from the University of Maryland University College.

Mr. Coates had served as board chair since 2022.

A senior leader in the federal government with more than 25 years of experience across numerous agencies, he has been a trustee since 2018. Mr. Coates served as vice chair of the board from 2020 to 2022 and chair from 2022 to 2025. He also serves as the scholarship chair for the Morgan State University Southern Maryland Alumni Chapter, is a life member and charter member of the Fort Washington Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi, and serves on the Board of the Kappa Foundation of Fort Washington.

He holds a bachelor’s in information sciences and systems from Morgan State University and dual master’s degrees in business administration and information science from North Carolina Central University. He is also a graduate of the Federal Executive Institute and has received graduate certificates from the University of Maryland, College Park and Harvard University.

“It has been a privilege to serve as chair of this board during such an important chapter in the college’s history,” said Mr. Coates, reflecting on his leadership during the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic and the presidential search process. “I am proud of what we accomplished together and look forward to continuing to support CSM’s mission in this new capacity.”

CSM President Dr. Yolanda Wilson presented Coates with an award for his years of service, which read: “Thank you for your excellent leadership, focus on student success, and stellar service to the college.”

She thanked the trio for their commitment to the college and their willingness to serve.

“We are grateful for your leadership and look forward to continuing our work together in the years ahead,” she said.