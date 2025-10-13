SMECO: Time-of-Use Rates May Help You Save

SMECO Peak Hours Schedule

Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative has Time-of-Use rates available for all residential and commercial customers.

During peak times, energy costs are higher for SMECO, and during off-peak times, costs are lower. If you are billed on the traditional Standard Offer Service rate, your cost doesn’t fluctuate based on the time of day you use the energy. But, if you select the TOU rate, your cost reflects the peak and off-peak price difference.

SMECO offers a choice so you can select the rate that is right for you.

Consider Time-of-Use rates

TOU rates can help you save money if you use less energy during peak times. Choose TOU rates and save by shifting your use of kitchen and laundry appliances, pool pumps, and other equipment to off-peak hours. Weekends and most major holidays are off-peak.

How to Change Your Rate

You can change your rate from SOS to TOU or from TOU to SOS. The rate you select will begin with your next billing period.

Customers on the SOS or TOU rate will be charged (or credited) the Power Cost Adjustment —Energy.

You must have a smart meter for TOU rates.

SMECO’s SOS and TOU rates do not apply to alternate supplier energy rates.

Qualifying services are eligible for the residential SOS or TOU rate: primary residence, second home, weekend house, shed, barn, pier, and boat slip.

For options that are available from alternate suppliers, go to the link “Shop for Electricity” on the Maryland PSC’s website.

SMECO – The Cooperative Difference

SMECO was incorporated in 1937 and is one of the 15 largest electric cooperatives in the United States with more than 170,000 member accounts in Charles County, St. Mary’s County, southern Prince George’s County, and most of Calvert County.

Electric cooperatives are shaped by the communities they serve, because co-ops are owned by their customers. Co-op members elect the men and women who serve on the Board of Directors. Members share the responsibility of ownership by financing the cooperative’s operations, but they also share its rewards.

At the end of each year, SMECO’s margins (profits) are allocated to members’ capital credit accounts. SMECO uses its profits to invest in new construction, system improvements, and facility upgrades. The Board of Directors regularly evaluates the financial condition of the co-op and determines when members will receive a refund. Since 1937, SMECO has refunded more than $128 million.

As a cooperative, SMECO will always put its members first and be responsive, reliable, and resourceful — the power you can count on.

Follow SMECO on Facebook at www.facebook.com/SMECO.coop and on X at www.twitter.com/somdelectric.

The SMECO 24/7 mobile app is available at www.smeco.coop/247. To learn more about SMECO, visit their Leader Member Page.