SMECO: State Energy Performance Standards in Effect

Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative reminds customers that Maryland’s new Building Energy Performance Standards, or BEPS, legislation is now in effect. If your building is 35,000 square feet or larger, you are required to report annual energy usage to the Maryland Department of the Environment.

The deadline is approaching quickly.

Benchmarking data must be submitted to the Maryland Energy Administration by September 1, 2025.

Get started by pulling your building’s aggregate usage data with the SMECO benchmarking tool.

Have questions about the tool? Visit SMECO’s website.

For additional information about BEPS legislation, click here.

