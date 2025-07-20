SMECO: Simple Upgrade = Big Savings

Heating and cooling can account for more than 50% of your home’s energy use. Smart thermostats offer an easy and efficient way to manage home temperatures compared to traditional programmable models, reminds Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative.

The smart thermostats learn your household preferences, adjust temperatures automatically for comfort and efficiency, and allow remote control from any wi-fi-enabled device. By optimizing heating and cooling, smart thermostats help maintain comfort while aiming to reduce unnecessary energy use and costs.

Upgrading to a smart thermostat is a simple way to take control of home energy use. With SMECO Switch2Earn, getting one is even easier. Eligible members will receive a smart thermostat at no additional cost, complete with professional installation.

The hassle-free upgrade helps members save energy and rewards you for doing so with up to $50 in annual bill credits through the SmartTemp Program without extra effort. What’s more, you’ll receive a $50 bonus when you enroll.

With smart technology, saving energy has never been simpler. Take advantage of this opportunity to reduce energy use and enjoy greater control over your home comfort.

For more information on how to receive your new smart thermostat, go to SMECO.coop/Switch2Earn.

SMECO – The Cooperative Difference

SMECO was incorporated in 1937 and is one of the 15 largest electric cooperatives in the United States with more than 170,000 member accounts in Charles County, St. Mary’s County, southern Prince George’s County, and most of Calvert County.

Electric cooperatives are shaped by the communities they serve, because co-ops are owned by their customers. Co-op members elect the men and women who serve on the Board of Directors. Members share the responsibility of ownership by financing the cooperative’s operations, but they also share its rewards.

At the end of each year, SMECO’s margins (profits) are allocated to members’ capital credit accounts. SMECO uses its profits to invest in new construction, system improvements, and facility upgrades. The Board of Directors regularly evaluates the financial condition of the co-op and determines when members will receive a refund. Since 1937, SMECO has refunded more than $128 million.

As a cooperative, SMECO will always put its members first and be responsive, reliable, and resourceful — the power you can count on.

The SMECO 24/7 mobile app is available at www.smeco.coop/247. To learn more about SMECO, please visit its Leader member page.