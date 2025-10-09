SMECO Recycling Drop-Off Event

Join the Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative recycling drop-off from 8am to noon October 11, 2025, at the Great Big Home Show at the Capital Clubhouse at 3033 Waldorf Market Place in Waldorf.

Drop off your old, working room air conditioner, dehumidifier, or mini fridge for recycling and receive a rebate. SMECO employees will even unload it from your vehicle, making drop-off easy, safe, and convenient.

Your time is important. Help SMECO cut down on wait times by preregistering for the event here.

Visit SMECO’s booth inside at the home show and speak to energy efficiency program representatives to learn what you can do to reduce home energy use and save money.

Eligibility Requirements

You must be a SMECO residential electric customer to participate.

Bring your valid account number or a copy of a recent SMECO electric bill with you to the event.

Air conditioners, dehumidifiers, and mini fridges must be in working condition.

Limit of two small appliances (room air conditioners, dehumidifiers, and/or mini fridges) per SMECO residential account per year. This includes units that were collected during home pickups.

A $50 rebate will be mailed within four to six weeks

SMECO – The Cooperative Difference

SMECO was incorporated in 1937 and is one of the 15 largest electric cooperatives in the United States with more than 170,000 member accounts in Charles County, St. Mary’s County, southern Prince George’s County, and most of Calvert County.

Electric cooperatives are shaped by the communities they serve, because co-ops are owned by their customers. Co-op members elect the men and women who serve on the Board of Directors. Members share the responsibility of ownership by financing the cooperative’s operations, but they also share its rewards.

At the end of each year, SMECO’s margins (profits) are allocated to members’ capital credit accounts. SMECO uses its profits to invest in new construction, system improvements, and facility upgrades. The Board of Directors regularly evaluates the financial condition of the co-op and determines when members will receive a refund. Since 1937, SMECO has refunded more than $128 million.

As a cooperative, SMECO will always put its members first and be responsive, reliable, and resourceful — the power you can count on.

Follow SMECO on Facebook at www.facebook.com/SMECO.coop and on X at www.twitter.com/somdelectric.

The SMECO 24/7 mobile app is available at www.smeco.coop/247. To learn more about SMECO, visit their Leader Member Page.