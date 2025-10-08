SMECO Offers Support for Members Impacted by Shutdown

Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative recognizes that the ongoing federal government shutdown is creating financial hardships for many local families. SMECO is offering multiple protections for residential members who may be experiencing hardship due to the shutdown.

To assist members facing temporary financial strain, the cooperative is:

Offering extended payment arrangements for members having difficulty paying their electric bills

Waiving otherwise applicable late payment fees, and good-faith payments normally required to establish a payment plan

Suspending disconnections for nonpayment for impacted members

Providing referrals to local energy assistance programs

In addition, if service to an impacted member is disconnected for nonpayment without SMECO’s knowledge of the member’s eligibility status, upon request by the impacted member, the cooperative will reconnect service without requiring any reconnection payment, reconnection fees, or deposit.

“Many of our members work for the federal government or contractors, and we understand that a disruption in income can create real stress,” said Sonja Cox, SMECO President and CEO. “As a cooperative, we are here to support our members and our community.”

Members who need assistance are encouraged to contact SMECO’s customer care team at 1-888-440-3311 to explore available options. SMECO will accept a verbal statement from the member confirming their federal and furloughed status.

Cooperative representatives will work with each member individually to determine the best solution for their situation.

