You use energy all around your home. Through EmPOWER Maryland, Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative offers energy efficiency programs to make it easier for you to save energy every day.

Income-Eligible Programs — Qualifying members can get no-cost home repairs and improvements from the Department of Housing and Community Development.

BeSMART Energy Efficiency Financing — Cover the upfront costs of energy-saving upgrades. Get a loan of up to $30,000 at 4.99% interest for a 10-year term.

Clean Energy Advantage Loan — Make your home improvements more affordable with a low-interest loan. Borrow at 0% interest for the first 12 months.

Have questions? Call 877-818-4094 for more information.

SMECO – The Cooperative Difference

SMECO was incorporated in 1937 and is one of the 15 largest electric cooperatives in the United States with more than 170,000 member accounts in Charles County, St. Mary’s County, southern Prince George’s County, and most of Calvert County.

Electric cooperatives are shaped by the communities they serve, because co-ops are owned by their customers. Co-op members elect the men and women who serve on the Board of Directors. Members share the responsibility of ownership by financing the cooperative’s operations, but they also share its rewards.

At the end of each year, SMECO’s margins (profits) are allocated to members’ capital credit accounts. SMECO uses its profits to invest in new construction, system improvements, and facility upgrades. The Board of Directors regularly evaluates the financial condition of the co-op and determines when members will receive a refund. Since 1937, SMECO has refunded more than $128 million.

As a cooperative, SMECO will always put its members first and be responsive, reliable, and resourceful — the power you can count on.

