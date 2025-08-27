SMECO: Make Your Smart Thermostat Even Smarter

Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative reminds customers that smart thermostats make it easy and convenient to manage your home’s energy use.

SMECO offers ways to save even more during times of peak electric demand. Enroll in SmartTemp and earn bill credits annually while helping to reduce demand on the electric grid during periods of peak AC usage—and that benefits everyone.

Save With SmartTemp

Enrollment Bonus: $50 when you enroll

Bill Credits: Up to $50 annually for each year you participate

Eligible Smart Thermostats: Google Nest, Honeywell, ecobee, Sensi, Amazon, Lux, Alarm.com

Event Length: One to three hours (four-hour maximum for system emergencies)

Temperature Offset: 1–4°F

Season: Summer

There really is no better time to upgrade to a smart thermostat with SMECO. With just one appointment, you can receive:

A new smart thermostat (valued at $159) installed by an HVAC-certified technician at no additional cost

A $50 enrollment bonus, plus up to $50 in annual bill credits through the SmartTemp Program

An HVAC tune-up to keep your system efficient and your home comfortable

All you need to do is schedule the appointment. SMECO will take care of the rest.

Enroll now.

SMECO – The Cooperative Difference

SMECO was incorporated in 1937 and is one of the 15 largest electric cooperatives in the United States with more than 170,000 member accounts in Charles County, St. Mary’s County, southern Prince George’s County, and most of Calvert County.

Electric cooperatives are shaped by the communities they serve, because co-ops are owned by their customers. Co-op members elect the men and women who serve on the Board of Directors. Members share the responsibility of ownership by financing the cooperative’s operations, but they also share its rewards.

At the end of each year, SMECO’s margins (profits) are allocated to members’ capital credit accounts. SMECO uses its profits to invest in new construction, system improvements, and facility upgrades. The Board of Directors regularly evaluates the financial condition of the co-op and determines when members will receive a refund. Since 1937, SMECO has refunded more than $128 million.

As a cooperative, SMECO will always put its members first and be responsive, reliable, and resourceful — the power you can count on.

Follow SMECO on Facebook at www.facebook.com/SMECO.coop and on X at www.twitter.com/somdelectric.

The SMECO 24/7 mobile app is available at www.smeco.coop/247. To learn more about SMECO, please visit their Leader Member Page.