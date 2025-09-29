SMECO: Make Space for Savings

Your old fridge is wasting energy—and your money. Let Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative haul it away and hand you $50 for recycling it. Relax while they handle the heavy lifting.

Getting rid of your old, inefficient refrigerator could save up to 1,200 kilowatt-hours of energy and nearly $150 in electric costs every year. You’ll free up space in your home and save energy.

Let SMECO pick them up and recycle them responsibly. There’s no additional cost to you and SMECO will give you $50 for each old, working refrigerator or freezer plus an additional $25 if you recycle an old, working room air conditioner, mini refrigerator, or dehumidifier at the same time.

Schedule an at-home pick-up here.

Call 833-202-3659 for additional information.

SMECO – The Cooperative Difference

SMECO was incorporated in 1937 and is one of the 15 largest electric cooperatives in the United States with more than 170,000 member accounts in Charles County, St. Mary’s County, southern Prince George’s County, and most of Calvert County.

Electric cooperatives are shaped by the communities they serve, because co-ops are owned by their customers. Co-op members elect the men and women who serve on the Board of Directors. Members share the responsibility of ownership by financing the cooperative’s operations, but they also share its rewards.

At the end of each year, SMECO’s margins (profits) are allocated to members’ capital credit accounts. SMECO uses its profits to invest in new construction, system improvements, and facility upgrades. The Board of Directors regularly evaluates the financial condition of the co-op and determines when members will receive a refund. Since 1937, SMECO has refunded more than $128 million.

As a cooperative, SMECO will always put its members first and be responsive, reliable, and resourceful — the power you can count on.

Follow SMECO on Facebook at www.facebook.com/SMECO.coop and on X at www.twitter.com/somdelectric.

The SMECO 24/7 mobile app is available at www.smeco.coop/247. To learn more about SMECO, visit their Leader Member Page.