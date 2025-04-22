SMECO’s Stories from the Front Lines

Think power outages are just an inconvenience? For the Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative lineworkers who restore electricity, it’s a high-stakes mission.

In a recent episode on SMECO Connects YouTube channel, Sonja Cox, president and CEO, and Tom Dennison, government and public affairs director, sat down with two seasoned lineworkers to uncover the grit, danger, and teamwork behind their jobs. From grueling storm recoveries to the unbreakable brotherhood that keeps them safe, the conversation sheds light on the unsung heroes of the region’s power grid.

Whether you’re curious about the life of a lineman or just want to appreciate the next time your lights flicker back on, check out the video here for the company’s celebration of Lineworker Appreciation Day. Hear first-hand accounts of what your SMECO lineworkers experience.

Today, and every day, SMECO thanks its electrical lineworkers for their commitment to powering local communities. Rain or shine, day or night, lineworkers brave challenging conditions to make sure everyone has electricity when they need it.

SMECO – The Cooperative Difference

SMECO was incorporated in 1937 and is one of the 15 largest electric cooperatives in the United States with more than 170,000 member accounts in Charles County, St. Mary’s County, southern Prince George’s County, and most of Calvert County.

Electric cooperatives are shaped by the communities they serve, because co-ops are owned by their customers. Co-op members elect the men and women who serve on the Board of Directors. Members share the responsibility of ownership by financing the cooperative’s operations, but they also share its rewards.

At the end of each year, SMECO’s margins (profits) are allocated to members’ capital credit accounts. SMECO uses its profits to invest in new construction, system improvements, and facility upgrades. The Board of Directors regularly evaluates the financial condition of the co-op and determines when members will receive a refund. Since 1937, SMECO has refunded more than $128 million.

As a cooperative, SMECO will always put its members first and be responsive, reliable, and resourceful — the power you can count on.

