SMECO Honors Tri-County Educators

SMECO Outstanding Mathematics Teacher Award Recipients, St. Mary’s County: Heather McLearen, Chesapeake Public Charter School, left; Kimberly Reynolds, Leonardtown High School; and Donna Waldron, Esperanza Middle School.

Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative honored local educators for their leadership in the fields of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics, including career and technology education.

To select deserving teachers for the awards, the Co-op works with the school systems of Calvert, Charles, and St. Mary’s counties, as well as with schools in SMECO’s service territory in Prince George’s County. Teachers are chosen for their outstanding performance in the areas of creativity, rapport with students, enthusiasm for teaching, professionalism, and innovative teaching methods.

Over the past 33 years, SMECO has recognized almost 500 local math and science teachers.

SMECO – The Cooperative Difference

SMECO was incorporated in 1937 and is one of the 15 largest electric cooperatives in the United States with more than 170,000 member accounts in Charles County, St. Mary’s County, southern Prince George’s County, and most of Calvert County.

Electric cooperatives are shaped by the communities they serve, because co-ops are owned by their customers. Co-op members elect the men and women who serve on the Board of Directors. Members share the responsibility of ownership by financing the cooperative’s operations, but they also share its rewards.

At the end of each year, SMECO’s margins (profits) are allocated to members’ capital credit accounts. SMECO uses its profits to invest in new construction, system improvements, and facility upgrades. The Board of Directors regularly evaluates the financial condition of the co-op and determines when members will receive a refund. Since 1937, SMECO has refunded more than $128 million.

As a cooperative, SMECO will always put its members first and be responsive, reliable, and resourceful — the power you can count on.

Follow SMECO on Facebook at www.facebook.com/SMECO.coop and on X at www.twitter.com/somdelectric.

The SMECO 24/7 mobile app is available at www.smeco.coop/247. To learn more about SMECO, please visit its Leader member page.