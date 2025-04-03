SMECO: Even Out Seasonal Bill Fluctuations with Budget Plan

Southern Maryland has experienced a colder-than-average winter, and extreme temperatures often lead to higher energy bills as you use more energy to keep your home warm in winter and cool in summer. With the Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative‘s budget plan, you can avoid seasonal spikes and enjoy more predictable monthly payments.

The program evens out your bills over the year, helping you manage costs more easily — no matter the weather. Enroll today and take control of your energy budget.

How it works

SMECO calculates your budget plan payment using the average of your most recent six months of electric bills. The even monthly payment is reviewed regularly and may be adjusted as needed. Cooperative members can request a review of the payment plan at any time, and SMECO may also make adjustments throughout the year to ensure accuracy.

How to sign up

Applying is quick and easy — sign up online or in writing.

Sign in to Account Manager.

Use the Budget Billing link under Billing & Payment.

Don’t have Account Manager? Fill out the online form smeco.coop/budgetplan.

SMECO – The Cooperative Difference

SMECO was incorporated in 1937 and is one of the 15 largest electric cooperatives in the United States with more than 170,000 member accounts in Charles County, St. Mary’s County, southern Prince George’s County, and most of Calvert County.

Electric cooperatives are shaped by the communities they serve, because co-ops are owned by their customers. Co-op members elect the men and women who serve on the Board of Directors. Members share the responsibility of ownership by financing the cooperative’s operations, but they also share its rewards.

At the end of each year, SMECO’s margins (profits) are allocated to members’ capital credit accounts. SMECO uses its profits to invest in new construction, system improvements, and facility upgrades. The Board of Directors regularly evaluates the financial condition of the co-op and determines when members will receive a refund. Since 1937, SMECO has refunded more than $128 million.

As a cooperative, SMECO will always put its members first and be responsive, reliable, and resourceful—the power you can count on.

The SMECO 24/7 mobile app is available at www.smeco.coop/247. To learn more about SMECO, please visit their Leader Member Page.