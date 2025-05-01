SMECO Elementary Math Challenge Results

The annual Elementary Mathematics Challenge Competition, co-sponsored by Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative, for fourth and fifth-grade students, was held from school sites on Thursday, April 3, 2025.

Eighteen elementary schools participated, with a total of 35 teams and 241 mathletes in attendance.

The competition consisted of an individual challenge and a team challenge. During the individual challenge, each team member took a test consisting of multiple-choice questions. During the team challenge, team members collaborated to answer four multiple-step mathematics problems. The scores of the top five finishers on the individual tests from each school were averaged to make the individual school total. The individual school total was combined with the team score to make the final school team score.

Here are the school team results for the first five places in each grade level:

Grade 4

1st Benjamin Banneker Elementary School

2nd Piney Point Elementary School

3rd Mechanicsville Elementary School

4th Chesapeake Public Charter School

5th Evergreen Elementary School

Grade 5

1st Evergreen Elementary School

2nd Leonardtown Elementary School

3rd Chesapeake Public Charter School

4th C.W.F. Duke Elementary School

4th Dynard Elementary School

5th Oakville Elementary School

Here are the school individual results for the first three places in each grade level:

Grade 4

1st Theobald Obenski Chesapeake Public Charter School

2nd Elijah Thurber Evergreen Elementary School

3rd Athena Gore Oakville Elementary School

Grade 5

1st Vincent Cusmano Dynard Elementary School

2nd Ethan Corbin Chesapeake Public Charter School

3rd Manuel D’Antonio Evergreen Elementary School

Congratulations to all participants. If you have questions, call Anna Fiore at 301-475-5511, ext. 32127, or e-mail [email protected].

SMECO – The Cooperative Difference

SMECO was incorporated in 1937 and is one of the 15 largest electric cooperatives in the United States with more than 170,000 member accounts in Charles County, St. Mary’s County, southern Prince George’s County, and most of Calvert County.

Electric cooperatives are shaped by the communities they serve, because co-ops are owned by their customers. Co-op members elect the men and women who serve on the Board of Directors. Members share the responsibility of ownership by financing the cooperative’s operations, but they also share its rewards.

At the end of each year, SMECO’s margins (profits) are allocated to members’ capital credit accounts. SMECO uses its profits to invest in new construction, system improvements, and facility upgrades. The Board of Directors regularly evaluates the financial condition of the co-op and determines when members will receive a refund. Since 1937, SMECO has refunded more than $128 million.

As a cooperative, SMECO will always put its members first and be responsive, reliable, and resourceful — the power you can count on.

Follow SMECO on Facebook at www.facebook.com/SMECO.coop and on X at www.twitter.com/somdelectric.

The SMECO 24/7 mobile app is available at www.smeco.coop/247. To learn more about SMECO, please visit its Leader member page.

(Pixabay.com photo by chenspec)