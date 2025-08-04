SMECO Connects: Topics That Impact Region

What happens when nearly seven decades of experience step into the room? In a special episode of SMECO Connects, Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative legends Ronnie Wise and Roger Schneider share their journeys from entry-level roles to senior leadership—charting a course through decades of industry change, innovation, and growth.

Ms. Wise and Mr. Schneider talked about the evolution of electric utility technology, storm response and 24/7 operations, and building teams and preparing the next generation. From handwritten outage tickets to automation and managing more than 300 employees, they’ve seen it all.

Tune whether you’re curious about SMECO’s history, inspired by career growth, or interested in what it takes to keep the power on.

Visit SMECO Connects YouTube channel to see Sonja Cox, president and CEO, and Tom Dennison, government and public affairs director, offer conversations aimed to keep customers informed about topics that impact the region, from energy updates to local initiatives that shape our daily lives.

“Each week, I’ll bring you the latest community news, practical tips, and insightful conversations with local thought leaders,” Ms. Cox said. “Together, we’ll explore ways to enhance our shared experiences in Southern Maryland. Join me as we spark discussions, share knowledge, and strengthen the bonds that make our community thrive.”

SMECO – The Cooperative Difference

SMECO was incorporated in 1937 and is one of the 15 largest electric cooperatives in the United States with more than 170,000 member accounts in Charles County, St. Mary’s County, southern Prince George’s County, and most of Calvert County.

Electric cooperatives are shaped by the communities they serve, because co-ops are owned by their customers. Co-op members elect the men and women who serve on the Board of Directors. Members share the responsibility of ownership by financing the cooperative’s operations, but they also share its rewards.

At the end of each year, SMECO’s margins (profits) are allocated to members’ capital credit accounts. SMECO uses its profits to invest in new construction, system improvements, and facility upgrades. The Board of Directors regularly evaluates the financial condition of the co-op and determines when members will receive a refund. Since 1937, SMECO has refunded more than $128 million.

As a cooperative, SMECO will always put its members first and be responsive, reliable, and resourceful — the power you can count on.

