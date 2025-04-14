SMECO Board Members Earn NRECA Certification

Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative congratulates Directors Charles Bowling Jr., David Cross Jr., and Edward Holland on earning their National Rural Electric Cooperative Association Credentialed Cooperative Director certificates.

This achievement reflects their dedication to serving the community and helping guide SMECO into a bright future.

SMECO’s Board of Directors is comprised exclusively of SMECO members who live and work in Southern Maryland. The group represents a variety of industries and backgrounds, but they all bring with them the knowledge, talent, and experience that helps shape and guide the direction of the cooperative.

SMECO members are best served by a board that is properly educated, trained, and informed about current issues and standards for electric providers and cooperatives. Directors may not come into their board position with a vast understanding of SMECO or the electric industry, but from day one, they invest time and energy into deepening their knowledge of the electric industry, cooperatives, and SMECO. This includes director certification through the NRECA.

The CCD certificate is the first of a three-part progressive certification process. It is a foundational program covering essential governance knowledge and skills.

SMECO is one of about 900 electric cooperatives nationwide that benefit from their membership with the NRECA. This organization offers invaluable training that helps our board members hone their skills on a wide variety of important topics including fiduciary responsibilities, strategic planning, financial oversight, regulatory compliance, and the latest industry trends.

By completing the training, directors are prepared to make well-informed decisions, safeguard the cooperative’s financial health, and navigate the ever-changing energy landscape.

SMECO – The Cooperative Difference

SMECO was incorporated in 1937 and is one of the 15 largest electric cooperatives in the United States with more than 170,000 member accounts in Charles County, St. Mary’s County, southern Prince George’s County, and most of Calvert County.

Electric cooperatives are shaped by the communities they serve, because co-ops are owned by their customers. Co-op members elect the men and women who serve on the Board of Directors. Members share the responsibility of ownership by financing the cooperative’s operations, but they also share its rewards.

At the end of each year, SMECO’s margins (profits) are allocated to members’ capital credit accounts. SMECO uses its profits to invest in new construction, system improvements, and facility upgrades. The Board of Directors regularly evaluates the financial condition of the co-op and determines when members will receive a refund. Since 1937, SMECO has refunded more than $128 million.

As a cooperative, SMECO will always put its members first and be responsive, reliable, and resourceful—the power you can count on.

Follow SMECO on Facebook at www.facebook.com/SMECO.coop and on X at www.twitter.com/somdelectric.

The SMECO 24/7 mobile app is available at www.smeco.coop/247. To learn more about SMECO, please visit their Leader Member Page.