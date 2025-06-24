SMECO: Big Savings for Small Businesses

Through EmPOWER Maryland, Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative can help small businesses in the region lower energy use with an energy analysis at no additional cost and incentives of up to 80% to help make energy‑efficient upgrades.

EmPOWER Maryland programs are funded by a charge on energy bills. EmPOWER programs can help you reduce your energy consumption and save you money.

To learn more about EmPOWER and how you can participate, go to SMECO.coop/save.

Lighting — Reduce costs with energy-saving LEDs and lighting controls.

— Reduce costs with energy-saving LEDs and lighting controls. Refrigeration — Save on upgrades to cooling equipment and controls.

— Save on upgrades to cooling equipment and controls. Smart Thermostats — Switch and save up to 10% on heating and cooling each year.*

— Switch and save up to 10% on heating and cooling each year.* HVAC Tune-Up — Keep your heating and cooling system running smoothly and efficiently.

*Savings compared to a conventional thermostat operating a 5-ton rooftop unit providing electric heating and cooling in a small retail environment. You may realize more or less savings based on equipment, fuel source, operating hours, business, and building type.

Businesses can also spread out upgrade costs over time with SMECO’s Small Business Advance; finance purchases of $1,000 or more over 12 months at 0% interest. Once approved, costs will be conveniently added to your monthly SMECO bill. Learn how.

SMECO – The Cooperative Difference

SMECO was incorporated in 1937 and is one of the 15 largest electric cooperatives in the United States with more than 170,000 member accounts in Charles County, St. Mary’s County, southern Prince George’s County, and most of Calvert County.

Electric cooperatives are shaped by the communities they serve, because co-ops are owned by their customers. Co-op members elect the men and women who serve on the Board of Directors. Members share the responsibility of ownership by financing the cooperative’s operations, but they also share its rewards.

At the end of each year, SMECO’s margins (profits) are allocated to members’ capital credit accounts. SMECO uses its profits to invest in new construction, system improvements, and facility upgrades. The Board of Directors regularly evaluates the financial condition of the co-op and determines when members will receive a refund. Since 1937, SMECO has refunded more than $128 million.

As a cooperative, SMECO will always put its members first and be responsive, reliable, and resourceful — the power you can count on.

Follow SMECO on Facebook at www.facebook.com/SMECO.coop and on X at www.twitter.com/somdelectric.

The SMECO 24/7 mobile app is available at www.smeco.coop/247. To learn more about SMECO, please visit its Leader member page.