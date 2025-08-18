SMECO Annual Meeting Aug. 20

Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative will hold its SMECO members’ annual meeting at 6pm August 20, 2025, at the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department Social Hall.

SMECO has 15 directors. Every year, five directors are elected to three-year terms. SMECO members voted by mail or online this year. Voting results will be announced at the meeting.

This year, elections were held to fill one position in Calvert/Anne Arundel, two positions in Charles, one position in Prince George’s, and one position in St. Mary’s County.

Learn more at smeco.coop/annualmeeting.

The annual meeting is a business meeting. Ballots cast by mail and online will be included to make a quorum of 500. In addition to the 500 ballots, at least 50 members are required to attend the meeting in person to make a quorum.