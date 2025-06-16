Shop Energy-Saving Products Online With SMECO

Visit Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative‘s online Marketplace and get discounts on energy-saving products such as smart thermostats, shower heads, faucet aerators, and power strips.

What’s better than instant discounts on energy-saving products at the Marketplace? Unlocking more savings with Energy Perks. When customers sign up, they can complete fun activities to earn points and redeem them for Marketplace coupons. Have access to exclusive discounts on energy-efficient products.

— It’s packed with energy-savers like two bubble spray aerators, a swivel bubble aerator, two foam tape weatherization strips, two shower heads, and an advanced power strip. Get free shipping on Marketplace order when you redeem your kit. Smart Thermostats — Upgrade to save money and improve home comfort all year long. Purchase a smart thermostat through the online store and receive an instant rebate of up to $75.

— Upgrade to save money and improve home comfort all year long. Purchase a smart thermostat through the online store and receive an instant rebate of up to $75. Water Heating — Choose efficient-flow shower heads and faucet aerators to reduce hot water use and save on water heating costs.

— Choose efficient-flow shower heads and faucet aerators to reduce hot water use and save on water heating costs. Smart Power Strips — Save energy 24/7—even when your devices are turned off.

— Save energy 24/7—even when your devices are turned off. Appliances — Save money and energy when you purchase Energy Star-certified dehumidifiers with a $30 instant rebate or air purifiers with a $40 instant rebate from the online store.

There are product limitations. Each member can only purchase a limited number of incentivized products per year on the SMECO Marketplace. Members who purchase the maximum number of incentivized items cannot purchase additional products.

Eligible members may order up to three smart thermostats, four advanced power strips, four smart plugs, two dehumidifiers, three air purifiers, six aerators, four shower heads, and six weatherstripping products during the 2024-2026 program cycle.

Have questions? Check out answers to some Frequently Asked Questions about SMECO’s online shop here.

SMECO – The Cooperative Difference

SMECO was incorporated in 1937 and is one of the 15 largest electric cooperatives in the United States with more than 170,000 member accounts in Charles County, St. Mary’s County, southern Prince George’s County, and most of Calvert County.

Electric cooperatives are shaped by the communities they serve, because co-ops are owned by their customers. Co-op members elect the men and women who serve on the Board of Directors. Members share the responsibility of ownership by financing the cooperative’s operations, but they also share its rewards.

At the end of each year, SMECO’s margins (profits) are allocated to members’ capital credit accounts. SMECO uses its profits to invest in new construction, system improvements, and facility upgrades. The Board of Directors regularly evaluates the financial condition of the co-op and determines when members will receive a refund. Since 1937, SMECO has refunded more than $128 million.

As a cooperative, SMECO will always put its members first and be responsive, reliable, and resourceful — the power you can count on.

The SMECO 24/7 mobile app is available at www.smeco.coop/247. To learn more about SMECO, please visit its Leader member page.