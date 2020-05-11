Service Members Should Expect Pay Hike in January

Posted by Java Joe on Monday, May 11, 2020 · Leave a Comment

Morning Coffee is a robust blend of links to news around the internet concerning the Naval Air Station Patuxent River economic community. The opinions expressed here do not reflect opinions of the Leader’s owners or staff.

Rep. Mac Thornberry (R-TX) said service members should expect to get a pay hike in 2021, reports Military Times. Service members would see a 3% raise starting in January under the federal budget plan unveiled by the White House in February. The top Republican on the House Armed Services Committee said the worldwide pandemic won’t change the potential national security threats facing the military, and lawmakers need to make sure that defense funding isn’t compromised.

The United Kingdom is questioning a US threat to cancel long-planned deployments of the F-35 Lightning II to that country following the UK’s decision to open up the national 5G network to Chinese development, reports IHSJanes.com.

The Pentagon is set to purchase new fourth-generation-plus F-15EX fighters from Boeing, reports Military.com, at a cost of $1.1 billion for eight of the new aircraft.

A F-15C Eagle fighter experienced a landing gear malfunction as it landed at Joint Base Andrews last week, reports Popular Mechanics. The fighter jet’s landing wheels failed to lower, forcing the pilot making a “belly landing.” No injuries were reported. CNN reported the jet was providing air cover over Camp David during a visit by President Donald Trump to the retreat.

The aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan departed Yokosuka, Japan, for sea trials following a quarantine period for its 1,300 sailors, reports Navy Times.

NASA astronaut Douglas Gerald Hurley flew on the last crewed mission to launch from US soil 11 years ago, and fittingly, will serve as spacecraft commander of Crew Dragon Demo-2, the first crewed flight to resume launches from the US, reports Space Flight Insider. Chosen to attend the US Naval Test Pilot School at Pax River, Mr. Hurley was assigned to the Naval Strike Aircraft Test Squadron (VX-23) as an F/A-18 project officer and test pilot at the end of 1997 following a year of training.

The US Navy’s littoral combat ship Montgomery and the dry cargo ship Cesar Chavez headed into the South China Sea, to counter bullying by the Chinese, reports Navy Times. A Malaysian drill ship has been harassed by Chinese fishing vessels and coast guard ships in recent months, according to the Center for Strategic and International Studies’ Asia Maritime Transparency Initiative.

House Democrats want congressional leaders to expand the new paid parental leave law to cover federal employees who had or are expecting a new child this year before the upcoming implementation date, reports Federal News Radio. New paid parental leave benefits under the Federal Employee Paid Leave Act are supposed to be available starting Oct. 1.

Science Applications International Corp. has announced key leadership changes within its Defense Systems Group, reports Washington Exec.

Military Times reported that a member of the military serving as one of President Donald Trump’s valets tested positive for the coronavirus. The president and Vice President Mike Pence have since tested negative for the virus and “remain in good health.” ABC News reports VP Pence’s press secretary also has tested positive. Three top-ranking health officials are self-quarantining following potential exposure in the White House, reports Politico.

Veterans unemployment jumped to nearly 12% in April as the country’s total jobless rate rose to its highest levels since the Great Depression, reports Military Times.

Joint Base Andrews will hold two blood drives in May to help with the higher demand during the coronavirus pandemic, reports CBS Baltimore. Those clinics will be May 13 and 19. The Naval Health Clinic at Patuxent River says there is an urgent need for Type O donors. A May 18 clinic is planned at the Pax Drill Hall.

Capt. Tony Rossi is taking over command of the Mission Integration and Special Programs Office (PMA-298) at NAS Pax River, reports Southern Maryland Chronicle. He relieves Capt. Albert Mousseau. Capt. Rossi had been in command at the Maritime Patrol and Reconnaissance Aircraft Program Office, reports dvidshub.net.

Coast Guard spouse Paulette Fryar has been named the 2020 Armed Forces Insurance Military Spouse of the Year, reports Business Insider. Paulette and husband, Commander Troy Fryar are currently stationed at the Personnel Service Center at Coast Guard Headquarters in Washington, DC.

Contracts:

AAI Corp., doing business as Textron Systems, Hunt Valley, Maryland, was awarded a $25,610,000 firm-fixed-price contract for three Aerosonde Mk4.7 systems, initial spare parts, logistics support, new equipment training, and two field service representatives. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in Nigeria, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 30, 2021. Fiscal 2019 overseas contingency operations, defense funds in the amount of $25,610,000 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, is the contracting activity (W911QY-20-C-0025).

AAI Corp., doing business as Textron Systems, Hunt Valley, Maryland, was awarded a $20,780,000 firm-fixed-price contract for two Aerosonde Mk4.7 systems, initial spare parts, new equipment training, logistics support and a field representative. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in Uganda, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 30, 2022. Fiscal 2020 peacekeeping operations and overseas contingency operation funds in the amount of $20,780,000 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, is the contracting activity (W911QY-20-C-0014).

AAI Corp., doing business as Textron Systems, Hunt Valley, Maryland, is awarded a $20,720,170 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to previously awarded contract N00024-14-C-6322 for engineering and technical services for the Unmanned Influence Sweep System (UISS) and Unmanned Surface Vehicle program. Work will be performed in Hunt Valley, Maryland (70%) and Slidell, Louisiana (30%). The UISS will allow the littoral combat ship to perform its mine countermeasure sweep mission and targets acoustic, magnetic and magnetic/acoustic combination mine types. The UISS program will satisfy the Navy’s need for a rapid, wide-area coverage mine clearance capability which are required to neutralize magnetic/acoustic influence mines. The UISS also seeks to provide a high-area coverage rate in a small, lightweight package with minimal impact on the host platform. Work is expected to be complete by September 2021. Fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $7,193,864 will be obligated at time of award and not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Emergent LLC, Virginia Beach, Virginia, has been awarded a maximum $13,787,428 firm-fixed-price task order (SP4701-20-F-0075) against a five-year base contract (SP4701-20-Q-0030) with one five-year option period for Oracle software licenses and maintenance renewal. This was a competitive acquisition with three responses received. This is a one-year contract with no option periods. Location of performance is Virginia, with a May 29, 2021, performance completion date. Using customer is Defense Logistics Agency. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2020 through 2021 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Contracting Services Office, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Science Applications International Corp., Reston, Virginia, was awarded a $9,699,157 modification (000179) to contract W31P4Q-18-A-0011 for live virtual constructive modeling and simulation support to US Army Central. Work will be performed at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, with an estimated completion date of May 6, 2021. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance (Army) funds in the amount of $9,699,157 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity.

Bowman, Foster & Associates, Norfolk, Virginia, is awarded a $15,000,000 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, architect-engineering contract for mechanical and electrical architect-engineering services for projects located primarily at Naval Station Norfolk, Virginia; and Naval Support Activity, Hampton Roads, Virginia. Initial task order is being awarded $170,471 for design and engineering of boiler replacement at Navy Medical Center, Portsmouth, Virginia. All work on this contract will be performed at various Navy and Marine Corps facilities and other government facilities within the Naval Facilities Engineering Command, Mid-Atlantic area of responsibility. Work provides for comprehensive architect-engineering services required for projects that may involve single or multiple disciplines, primarily for mechanical and electrical, but may also include fire protection and/or other disciplines that may be deemed incidental. Work is expected to be complete by December 2020. The term of the contract is not to exceed 60 months with an expected completion date of May 2025. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance (Navy) contract funds in the amount of $170,471 are obligated on this award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Future task orders will be primarily funded by operations and maintenance (Navy). This contract was competitively procured via the Navy Electronic Commerce Online website, and 16 proposals were received. The Naval Facilities Engineering Command, Mid-Atlantic, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity (N40085-20-D-0005).

Lockheed Martin, Mission Systems and Training, Baltimore, Maryland, is awarded a $7,267,110 cost-plus fixed-fee order (N62786-20-F-0014) against the previously awarded basic ordering agreement N00024-19-G-2319 to provide advance planning, accomplishment and emergent availabilities for LCS-19 post shakedown availability. Work will be performed in Mayport, Florida (55%); Virginia Beach, Virginia (19%); Moorestown, New Jersey (14%); and Washington, DC (12%). This delivery order is expected to be completed by September 2021. Fiscal 2020 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $7,267,110 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Supervisor of Shipbuilding, Conversion and Repair, Bath, Maine, is the contracting activity.

Eccalon LLC, Hanover, Maryland, has been awarded a $7,078,869 firm-fixed-price contract. This contract provides National Security Technology Accelerator program support for the Office of Manufacturing and Industrial Base Policy. Work performance will take place at the Mark Center, Alexandria, Virginia. Fiscal 2020 and 2021 research, development, test, and evaluation funds in the amount of $7,078,869 are being awarded. The expected completion date is Sept. 27, 2023. Washington Headquarters Services, Arlington, Virginia, is the contracting activity (HQ0034-18-F-0572).

Sign up for Morning Coffee to be delivered to your inbox Monday through Thursday. Stay ahead of the curve with news around the internet concerning the Naval Air Station Patuxent River economic community.

