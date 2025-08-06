Second Saturday Museum Activities

All ages are invited to enjoy educational activities while visiting the Piney Point Lighthouse or the St. Clement’s Island museums on the second Saturday of the month throughout the year.

The activities encourage visitors to explore nature and the outdoors through curiosity and play.

Modeled loosely after “Forest School” learning styles in Denmark and Sweden, this series encourages discovering nature through hands-on, tactile, “no right or wrong way to play” experiences. Age is not a factor; adults need to connect with nature in relaxing, simple ways, just as much as children do.

Themed activities will be held on the following dates and times. Price is included in regular museum admission. Save the dates and call ahead for info; walk-ups are encouraged.

St. Clement’s Island Museum (38370 Point Breeze Road in Colton’s Point)

August 9, 2025 (9am – 11am): Potomac Pallette – Paint the scenery using water from the Potomac River.

October 11, 2025 (10am – noon): Batty for Bats – Build and decorate your own bat box while learning about the importance of these flying mammals.

Piney Point Lighthouse Museum (44720 Lighthouse Road in Piney Point)

September 13, 2025 (4pm – 5pm): Frame the Beach – Make a beachy picture frame.

November 8, 2025 (10am – noon): Deck the Halls – DIY ornament workshop.

Registration is not required but encouraged to make sure there are enough materials for participants. Please call the location ahead of time and let the museum know which sessions you would like to attend. All these activities are included in regular museum admission.

Play is rain or shine if there are no safety concerns (e.g., heat advisory, heavy winds, lightning, blizzard conditions, etc.).

(Pixabay.com photo by kmerriman)