Sea Breeze 2020 Exercise Aims to Deter Russia

More than 2,000 troops from eight countries took part in training exercise Sea Breeze 2020 in the Black Sea region. “Conducting operations in the Black Sea ensures stability throughout the region,” said Gen. Jeff Harrigian, US Air Forces in Europe-Air Forces Africa (USAFE) commander. Ukraine, Norway, Spain, Romania, Turkey, Bulgaria, Georgia, and the US participated, reports Military Times.

A US experiment piggybacked on the annual Sea Breeze wargames, reports Breaking Defense. An Air Force-led international exercise will feed lessons learned into the Pentagon’s top-priority push to create a new kind of command and control for future wars. “This will support our Joint All Domain Command and Control (JADC2) concept of operations,” a USAFE spokesperson said. “It will inform how we command echelons, informing future solutions for integration into organic capabilities in theater.”

As Sea Breeze commenced, up to 150,000 troops of various Russian forces including the Southern Military District, which borders the Black Sea and includes the Crimean Peninsula, continued a series of surprise drills, reports Newsweek.

Russia has been accused of conducting a test of an anti-satellite weapon in space, reports Military Times. The US believes Russia intends to deploy weapons that threaten US and allied satellites. Great Britain also condemned the Kremlin for a “concerning” act that officials said threatened peace in space, reports The Daily Mail.

The US Senate approved the National Defense Authorization Act by a 86-14 vote, defying a threat from President Donald Trump to veto legislation that would force the removal of Confederate names from Army bases, reports Politico. The House and Senate both passed bills last week with majorities large enough to overcome a veto from the president. On Friday, the president again vowed that military base names “will not be changing,” reports Military Times.

A US F-15 fighter jet flew about 1,000 meters from an Iranian passenger airliner over Syria on Thursday, Air Force Times reports, while conducting what it called a “standard visual inspection” of the aircraft. US Central Command said the F-15 was on a routine air mission near the al-Tanf garrison base in southern Syria at the time.

The Coast News Group posed this question to its San Diego County readers: “Should students pursue STEM?” Cited in the report is US Labor Statistics’ data on where the most STEM-related jobs are located. Some areas boast higher proportions, but often they’re relatively small regions with a niche draw: for instance, 28% in Lexington Park, MD, adjacent to the test pilot school and test range; or 17% in Huntsville, AL, home to NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center.

A small fire on the US Navy’s next Ford-class carrier John F. Kennedy prompted builder Newport News Shipbuilding to shut down all welding last week as the shipyard investigated, reports Defense News.

Facebook offered $650 million to pay a long-running class-action lawsuit about the use of facial technology, reports The Hill. That figure is $100 million more than previously offered, reports USA Today. The use of artificial intelligence, which combs through vast amounts of our personal data in search of patterns, is rapidly expanding, reports USA Today, though facial recognition systems frequently misidentify people of color.

The House has passed a proposal from two Maine lawmakers to give families of fallen military service members free access to national parks, reports Military Times.

Maryland is short 13,970 election judges, reports WTOP News. With just over 100 days to go before the November election, Maryland election officials said they are facing an emergency shortage of poll workers willing to work during the pandemic.

The federal moratorium on evictions signed into law in March as part of the CARES Act was set to expire Friday, setting up the potential for a wave of evictions in the middle of a pandemic, reports The Hill. Here are answers to some common questions for renters struggling from the pandemic provided by The Washington Post.

The US Air Force Academy still plans to have its entire student body — roughly 4,000 cadets — return to its Colorado Springs, CO, campus in the fall, reports Air Fore Times.

The US Army might close its historic Pathfinder School, a three-week program that teaches troops to prepare drop zones and landing zones ahead of a larger assault force, reports Army Times.

Contracts:

Oceanetics Inc., doing business as Truston Technologies, Annapolis, Maryland, is awarded a $11,811,782 firm-fixed-price contract for the detailed design, fabrication and installation of a waterside security barrier (WSB) system at three commercial shipyards located in San Diego Bay: General Dynamics (National Steel and Shipbuilding Co.), BAE Systems Inc. and Huntington-Ingalls Industries. The effort will also include the training of personnel on the maintenance and operation of the WSB system and an initial suite of spares and repair parts. Work will be performed in Welch, West Virginia (75%); San Diego, California, (20%); and Annapolis, Maryland (5%). The new WSB will meet force protection requirements and allow for the cessation of manned security patrols. Work is expected to be completed by February 2022. Fiscal 2018 other procurement (Navy) funding in the amount of $11,811,782 will be obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the Federal Business Opportunities website, and three offers were received. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, DC, is the contracting activity (N00024-20-C-6303).



Analysis, Computing & Engineering Solutions Inc., Columbia, Maryland, is awarded a $19,062,904 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (C4ISR) Systems design and development. This contract includes options which, if exercised, will bring the cumulative value of this contract to $100,273,144. Work will be performed in Washington, DC. The services to be acquired consist of continuing advanced research and development for scientific, technical and engineering efforts associated with the development and integration of C4ISR systems. Work is expected to be completed by July 2025. Fiscal 2020 Working Capital Funds (Navy) in the amount of $2,395,802; and fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) in the amount of $150,000 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured and three offers were received via Federal Business Opportunities (FedBizOpps). This contract was a negotiated acquisition under the authority of Title 10 US Code 2304(b)(2), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.203. The U.S. Naval Research Laboratory, Washington, DC, is the contracting activity (N00173-20-C-6002).



Deloitte Consulting, Arlington, Virginia, is awarded a $13,296,822 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for complete engineering changes to the Order to Payment System (OTPS), also known as NEST. The objective of this contract is to enable effective management of the current Next Generation Enterprise Network contracts, as well as to obtain the full range of systems engineering, software engineering, project management, integration and application sustainment services to assist and support the Navy’s Program Executive Office Digital and Enterprise Services to complete OPTS/NEST engineering changes. The three option periods, if exercised, will bring the cumulative value of this contract to an estimated $49,158,628. Work will be performed in Arlington, Virginia, and is expected to be completed by January 2024 if all options are exercised. $3,486,500 in fiscal 2020 operation and maintenance (Navy); and $5,456,500 in fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funding will be applied to this contract after contract award. $3,486,500 of the obligated funds would have expired at the end of the current fiscal year if this award had not been made. This contract was not competitively procured because it is a sole source acquisition pursuant to the authority of 10 US Code 2304(c)(1). There is only one responsible source under the Federal Acquisition Regulation subpart 6.302-1. The Naval Information Warfare Systems Command, San Diego, California, is the contracting activity (N00039-20-C-0011).



Kearney & Company P.C., Alexandria, Virginia, has been awarded an $11,119,320 firm-fixed-price modification (P00011) to contract FA7014-18-F-1022 for advisory and assistance support. This modification exercises Option Year Two that continues support for Total Force analysis to include capability and capacity analysis of Air Force mission areas; linking results to the strategy, planning, and programming process; performing planning, programming, and budgeting study excursions; analytically supporting Total Force initiatives, strategy review and assessment, and planning support. Work will be performed in Washington, DC, and if all options are exercised, work is expected to be completed July 31, 2023. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition with one offer received. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $5,399,055 are being obligated at the time of award. The Air Force District of Washington Contracting Directorate, Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Alexandria Technical and Community College, Alexandria, Minnesota (N00189-20-D-Z800); Anne Arundel Community College, Arnold, Maryland (N00189-20-D-Z801); Arizona State University, Tempe, Arizona (N00189-20-D-Z802); Ashford University, San Diego, California (N00189-20-D-Z803); Bethel University, St. Paul, Minnesota (N00189-20-D-Z804); Bismarck State College, Bismarck, North Dakota (N00189-20-D-Z805); Black Hills State University, Spearfish, South Dakota (N00189-20-D-Z806); Blackhawk Technical College, Janesville, Wisconsin (N00189-20-D-Z807); Bowling Green State University, Bowling Green, Ohio (N00189-20-D-Z808); Brandman University, Irvine, California (N00189-20-D-Z809); Bristol Community College, Fall River, Massachusetts (N00189-20-D-Z810); California University of Pennsylvania, California, Pennsylvania (N00189-20-D-Z811); Cape Fear Community College, Wilmington, North Carolina (N00189-20-D-Z812); Capitol Technology University, Laurel, Maryland (N00189-20-D-Z813); Cecil College, North East, Maryland (N00189-20-D-Z814); Central Georgia Technical College, Macon, Georgia (N00189-20-D-Z815); Central Michigan University, Mount Pleasant, Michigan (N00189-20-D-Z816); Central Texas College, Killeen, Texas (N00189-20-D-Z817); Chesapeake College, Wye Mills, Maryland (N00189-20-D-Z818); Clarion University of Pennsylvania, Clarion, Pennsylvania (N00189-20-D-Z819); Cleveland State University, Cleveland, Ohio (N00189-20-D-Z820); Coastline College, Fountain Valley, California (N00189-20-D-Z821); Colorado Mountain College, Glenwood Springs, Colorado (N00189-20-D-Z822); Columbia College, Columbia, Missouri (N00189-20-D-Z823); Columbia Southern University, Orange Beach, Alabama (N00189-20-D-Z824); Community College of Baltimore County, Baltimore, Maryland (N00189-20-D-Z825); Dakota College at Bottineau, Bottineau, North Dakota (N00189-20-D-Z826); Dakota State University, Madison, South Dakota (N00189-20-D-Z827); Delaware Technical Community College, Dover, Delaware (N00189-20-D-Z828); Des Moines Area Community College, Ankeny, Iowa (N00189-20-D-Z829); East Carolina University, Greenville, North Carolina (N00189-20-D-Z830); Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, Daytona, Florida (N00189-20-D-Z831); Excelsior College, Albany, New York (N00189-20-D-Z832); Finger Lakes Community College, Canandaigua, New York (N00189-20-D-Z833); Florida State College at Jacksonville, Jacksonville, Florida (N00189-20-D-Z834); Frederick Community College, Frederick, Maryland (N00189-20-D-Z835); George Mason University, Fairfax, Virginia (N00189-20-D-Z836); Georgia Southern University, Statesboro, Georgia (N00189-20-D-Z837); Iowa Central Community College, Fort Dodge, Iowa (N00189-20-D-Z838); Ivy Tech Community College of Indiana, Indianapolis, Indiana (N00189-20-D-Z839); Jackson College, Jackson, Michigan (N00189-20-D-Z840); Jefferson Community and Technical College, Louisville, Kentucky (N00189-20-D-Z841); Kent State University, College of Applied and Technical Studies, Kent, Ohio (N00189-20-D-Z842); Lake Area Technical College, Watertown, South Dakota (N00189-20-D-Z843); Lake Region State College, Devils Lake, North Dakota (N00189-20-D-Z844); Lake Superior College, Duluth, Minnesota (N00189-20-D-Z845); Macomb Community College, Warren, Michigan (N00189-20-D-Z846); Mid-State Technical College, Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin (N00189-20-D-Z847); Minerva Schools Keck Graduate Institute, San Francisco, California (N00189-20-D-Z848); Minnesota State University Moorhead, Moorhead, Minnesota (N00189-20-D-Z849); Mississippi Community College Board, Jackson, Mississippi (N00189-20-D-Z850); Monroe Community College, Rochester, New York (N00189-20-D-Z851); Montgomery College, Rockville, Maryland (N00189-20-D-Z852); North Dakota State College of Science, Wahpeton, North Dakota (N00189-20-D-Z853); North Dakota University System, Bismarck, North Dakota (N00189-20-D-Z854); Northeast Iowa Community College, Calmar, Iowa (N00189-20-D-Z855); Northeastern Technical College, Cheraw, South Carolina (N00189-20-D-Z856); Northeastern University-College of Professional Studies, Boston, Massachusetts (N00189-20-D-Z857); Northern Essex Community College, Haverhill, Massachusetts (N00189-20-D-Z858); Northern State University, Aberdeen, South Dakota (N00189-20-D-Z859); Northern Virginia Community College, Annandale, Virginia (N00189-20-D-Z860); Northwest Technical College, Bemidji, Minnesota (N00189-20-D-Z861); Northwestern Michigan College, Traverse City, Michigan (N00189-20-D-Z862); Norwich University, Northfield, Vermont (N00189-20-D-Z863); Ocean County College, Toms River, New Jersey (N00189-20-D-Z864); Oklahoma City Community College, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma (N00189-20-D-Z865); Old Dominion University, Norfolk, Virginia (N00189-20-D-Z866); Oregon Institute of Technology, Klamath Falls, Oregon (N00189-20-D-Z867); Oregon State University, Corvallis, Oregon (N00189-20-D-Z868); Paris Junior College, Paris, Texas (N00189-20-D-Z869); Park University, Parkville, Missouri (N00189-20-D-Z870); Parkland College, Champaign, Illinois (N00189-20-D-Z871); Prince George’s Community College, Largo, Maryland (N00189-20-D-Z872); Purdue University Global, Indianapolis, Indiana (N00189-20-D-Z873); Quinsigamond Community College, Worcester, Massachusetts (N00189-20-D-Z874); Rio Salado College, Tempe, Arizona (N00189-20-D-Z875); Saint Leo University, Saint Leo, Florida (N00189-20-D-Z876); San Diego Community College District, San Diego, California (N00189-20-D-Z877); San Diego State University, San Diego, California (N00189-20-D-Z878); San Jacinto Community College District, La Porte, Texas (N00189-20-D-Z879); San Juan College, Farmington, New Mexico (N00189-20-D-Z880); Savannah Technical College, Savannah, Georgia (N00189-20-D-Z881); Seminole State College of Florida, Sanford, Florida (N00189-20-D-Z882); Sinclair Community College, Dayton, Ohio (N00189-20-D-Z883); South Dakota State University, Brookings, South Dakota (N00189-20-D-Z884); South Florida State College, Avon Park, Florida (N00189-20-D-Z885); South Orange County Community College District doing business as Saddleback College, Mission Viejo, California (N00189-20-D-Z886); Southern New Hampshire University, Manchester, New Hampshire (N00189-20-D-Z887); Stark State College of Technology, North Canton, Ohio (N00189-20-D-Z888); State University of New York (SUNY) System Administration, Albany, New York (N00189-20-D-Z889); Syracuse University, Syracuse, New York (N00189-20-D-Z890); Tallahassee Community College, Tallahassee, Florida (N00189-20-D-Z891); Temple University, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (N00189-20-D-Z892); The Catholic University of America, Washington, DC (N00189-20-D-Z893); The College of William and Mary, Williamsburg, Virginia (N00189-20-D-Z894); The University of Toledo, Toledo, Ohio (N00189-20-D-Z895); Thomas Edison State University, Trenton, New Jersey (N00189-20-D-Z896); Trident Technical College, Charleston, South Carolina (N00189-20-D-Z897); University at Albany, SUNY, Albany, New York (N00189-20-D-Z898); University of Alaska Fairbanks, Fairbanks, Arkansas (N00189-20-D-Z899); University of Arizona, Tucson, Arizona (N00189-20-D-Z900); University of Central Florida, Orlando, Florida (N00189-20-D-Z901); University of Charleston, Charleston, West Virginia (N00189-20-D-Z902); University of Cincinnati, Cincinnati, Ohio (N00189-20-D-Z903); University of Florida, Gainesville, Florida (N00189-20-D-Z904); University of Hawaii Community College System, Honolulu, Hawaii (N00189-20-D-Z905); University of Mary Washington, Fredericksburg, Virginia (N00189-20-D-Z906); University of Maryland Global Campus, Adelphi, Maryland (N00189-20-D-Z907); University of South Dakota, Vermillion, South Dakota (N00189-20-D-Z908); Villanova University-College of Professional Studies, Villanova, Pennsylvania (N00189-20-D-Z909); Virginia Commonwealth University, Richmond, Virginia (N00189-20-D-Z910); Virginia Community College System, Richmond, Virginia (N00189-20-D-Z911); Waldorf University, Forest City, Iowa (N00189-20-D-Z912); Wallace State Community College, Hanceville, Alabama (N00189-20-D-Z913); Webster University, Webster Groves, Missouri (N00189-20-D-Z914); Western Governors University, Salt Lake City, Utah (N00189-20-D-Z915); White Mountains Community College, Berlin, New Hampshire (N00189-20-D-Z916); Williston State College, Williston, North Dakota (N00189-20-D-Z917); and Wilmington University, Dover, Delaware (N00189-20-D-Z918), are awarded $147,050,000 in multiple-award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contracts to provide educational services to the entire enlisted workforce and to establish the US Naval Community College in support of the Office of the Chief Learning Officer. The contracts will run concurrently with no option period. The ordering period of the contracts is anticipated to begin August 2020, and is expected to be completed by July 2025. Work will be performed at various locations across 37 states and the District of Columbia. The percentage of work at each of the facilities cannot be determined at this time. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $59,500 will be obligated ($500 on each of the 119 contracts to fund the contracts’ minimum amounts), and funds will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The funding for task orders to be issued under these contracts will come from a variety of sources and will be consistent with the purpose for which the funds were appropriated. This contract was competitively procured with the solicitation posted through beta.SAM.gov and 245 offers were received. The Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center, Norfolk, Contracting Department, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is the contracting activity.

BAE Systems Technology Solutions and Services Inc., Rockville, Maryland, has been awarded a $495,482,136 firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee and cost-reimbursable indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for the Instrumentation Range Support Program. This contract provides for serviceable components and subsystems for instrumentation tracking systems, worldwide for both foreign and domestic government agencies to include radars, telemetry and optical range mission systems, flight termination systems, data acquisition systems and Global Positioning Systems. Work will be performed on participating ranges in the program, including Air Force, Army, Navy, NASA, Department of Energy, as well as foreign ranges in the United Kingdom, Germany, Norway, Sweden, Republic of Korea, and Switzerland. Work is expected to be completed Sept. 30, 2027. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition and three offers were received. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $116,235 are being obligated on a delivery order at the time of award. This contract has a ceiling amount of $945,234,462. The 45th Contracting Squadron, Patrick Air Force Base, Florida, is the contracting activity (FA2521-20-D-0005).

Accenture Federal Services LLC, Arlington, Virginia, has been awarded an $89,615,577 multiple-year firm-fixed-price contract action to sustain existing infrastructures and establish new cloud common infrastructure and services for Air Force enterprise resource planning: Air Force Integrated Personnel and Pay System, Defense Enterprise Accounting and Management System, and maintenance, repair and overhaul initiative. Work will be performed in Arlington, Virginia; Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio; Maxwell AFB-Gunter Annex, Alabama; Randolph AFB, Texas; and other locations as required. Work is expected to be completed by July 31, 2025. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition and 28 offers were received. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $5,000,000; and fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $1,750,340 are being obligated at the time of award. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Maxwell AFB – Gunter Annex, Alabama, is the contracting activity (FA8771-20-C-0014).

Indtai Inc., Vienna, Virginia, was awarded a $9,598,566 firm-fixed-price contract for educational support services in support of the US Army Continuing Education System. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed at Fort Sam Houston, Texas, with an estimated completion date of Jan. 27, 2021. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance (Army) funds in the amount of $8,487,090 were obligated at the time of the award. The US Army Field Directorate Office, Fort Sam Houston, Texas, is the contracting activity (W9124J-20-C-0012).

Modern Technology Solutions Inc., Alexandria, Virginia, was awarded an $8,613,292 modification (P00023) to contract W9133L-16-F-0027 for continued modernization and engineering services for the Air National Guard Air Force Reserve Command Test Center. Work will be performed in Tucson, Arizona, with an estimated completion date of July 26, 2021. Fiscal 2020 operational test and evaluation, defense funds in the amount of $8,613,292 were obligated at the time of the award. National Guard Bureau, Arlington, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

SRI International, Menlo Park, California, was awarded a $10,991,741 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for a research project under the Semantic Forensics (SemaFor) program. The SemaFor program will develop technologies to automatically detect, attribute and characterize falsified, multi-modal media assets (e.g., text, audio, image, video) to defend against large-scale, automated disinformation attacks. Work will be performed in Menlo Park, California; Baltimore, Maryland; Buffalo, New York; and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, with an expected completion date of July 2024. Fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $1,713,323 are being obligated at time of award. This contract was a competitive acquisition under an open broad agency announcement and 37 offers were received. The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, Arlington, Virginia, is the contracting activity (HR0011-20-C-0124).

